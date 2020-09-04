LANCASTER — Due to the continued COVID-19 event restrictions, for the first time in 65 years the annual Kiwanis Junior Livestock Auction was a virtual event spanning over seven days with “add-on” donations running for a total of 10 days.
Despite a myriad of COVID-19 event restriction challenges, the 2020 Junior Livestock auction ranks third in dollars raised over the past 65 years, with nearly $600,000 in bidding that directly supports local participating youth.
Traditionally the auction is a single day event, however this year virtual bidding allowed a longer bidding window integrating various technical platforms. This year’s event had a total of 305 “lots,” or animals up for bid, a slightly lower number than past years. The bidding days cumulated with a live auctioneer, Don Rogers calling the event on the final bidding day. Total dollars raised for the 2020 virtual event was $591,914.
“This is an incredible success story,” AV Fair & Event Center CEO Dan Jacobs said. It is “a true testament to the resilience and heart of this community. From the Livestock Council, kids and parents, 4-H, FFA and individuals who made the initial commitment to invest in animals during an incredibly uncertain time, to our local business community that, despite their own business challenges, were extremely generous and sponsored the event, to the extraordinarily generous bidders who made this unprecedented year one of our most successful auctions ever. We are all humbled and thankful.”
The top 20 buyers for this year’s event were Animal House, Barnyard Belles, AV Ford, Kyle & Kyle, NASTF, Theurer Orthodontics, Rich Meiers Landscaping, Calandri Farms, Trade Craft Farms, All Cal Jet, PBLS Surveying, Nibbelink Masonry, Giles Group, All Glass & Plastics, AV Engineering, Porter Concrete Construction, Ron & Yvette Emard, Builders Unlimited Constructors, Schooners Patio Grille and Brian Gorrindo.
“This virtual event is one for the history books,” said Drew Mercy, president of the Antelope Valley Fair Association. “The entire process was very different, and I commend the gallant effort that everyone in this community put forth to ensure that this year’s auction was not canceled, and in fact ended up being one of our top money raisers.
“We have all learned a lot, and I suspect that we’ll be having conversations about how we possibly embed virtual bidding in future auctions.
“Again, congratulations to our local participating youth, and on behalf of the entire AV Fair & Event Center Board of Directors and staff a heartfelt thank you to our sponsors and bidders.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.