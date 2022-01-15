PALMDALE — In honor of the late Martin Luther King, Jr., the city and the Antelope Valley Black Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual panel discussion at 2:30 p.m., on Monday.
“This interactive program will provide a forum for thoughtful and meaningful dialogue relating to Dr. King’s vision and what it means for all of us in 2022 and beyond,” Palmdale Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Specialist Wafiqah Shah said.
Shah will be joined on the panel by community activist and Antelope Valley College professor Christian D. Green; Chamber Chairman and founder of Vote Your Power Back Arthur Calloway, Jr.; Chamber Director Lauren Lee; PURE Empowerment Seminars founder and owner Sylvia Garner; Enterprise Solutions owner and founder of Peace & Love Foundation Lauren DeVine Lee; Ayinde Love of Gifted Arts and Activism; Anicka Phillips of the Los Angeles County African American Employees Association; and Barbara Watts, district director for Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services and vice president of the LA County African American Employees Association.
The program will include a question-and-answer session via Zoom.
Visit https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_E4zANxWFTLGmV12vCcGPRA to register to participate online.
“Join us for an informative, insightful, and inspirational discussion about the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and what impacts it has had in the Antelope Valley,” Palmdale Community Programs Coordinator Patricia Morales said.
Community services credit for students will be available. Interested students should register with their school email and attend the webinar. Upon conclusion of the event, all registered students will receive two hours of community service credit.
