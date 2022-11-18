Obit Dancing Centenarian

Washington Nationals manager Dusty Baker helps Virginia McLaurin, 107, with her jersey on the field before the Nationals’ baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, on May 26, 2016, at Nationals Park in Washington.

 Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Photo

OLNEY, Md. (AP) — Virginia McLaurin, the centenarian who danced excitedly with President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama during a 2016 White House visit, has died. She was 113.

McLaurin’s son, Felipe Cardoso Jr., said Tuesday, that she died, early Monday, at her home in Olney, Md.

