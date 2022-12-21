RICHMOND, Va. — After a former state trooper from Virginia drove across the country, kidnapped a 15-year-old California girl, killed three members of her family, then shot himself, Virginia State Police and the sheriff’s office he had recently started working for said they found no warning signs during background checks before he was hired.
But in the weeks since Austin Lee Edwards went on a rampage in Riverside, it’s become clear Virginia State police missed red flags about Edwards’ mental health that were in plain sight before they hired him, in 2021.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has called for a “full investigation” by the state inspector general’s office.
“I believe that there was human error here,” Youngkin said, last week, in response to a reporter’s question about whether state police should have done more to investigate Edwards’ background before hiring him.
Edwards was hired by state police and entered the police academy, in July 2021. He graduated as a trooper, in January, and worked for only nine months before resigning, in October. Edwards was hired as a deputy sheriff in Washington County, Va., on Nov. 16, just nine days before the killings.
Authorities in California have said Edwards posed online as a 17-year-old boy while communicating with the girl, a form of deception known as “catfishing.” He asked her to send nude photos of herself and she stopped communicating with him.
On Nov. 25, Edwards killed the girl’s mother and grandparents, then set fire to their home in Riverside.
Edwards died by suicide during a shootout with San Bernardino sheriff’s deputies the same day. The girl was rescued. Family members and police said the girl is now in counseling for trauma.
