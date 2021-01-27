MOJAVE — A California-based satellite launch company has been selected to launch the first-ever satellite for the Dutch Ministry of Defense (MoD).
Virgin Orbit announced on Monday, that the company was chosen by Innovative Solutions in Space, a Dutch engineering company, to launch the satellite for the Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF).
RNLAF Commander Lt. Gen. Dennis Luyt said the satellite launch is a major milestone for the Dutch joint force, as a whole.
“Being able to share this major milestone with Virgin Orbit’s development of responsive launch capability is second to none,” he said. “We feel privileged to take this step and look forward to what the future has to offer.”
BRIK-II, a 6U CubeSat, will fly as a rideshare payload on an upcoming LauncherOne mission out of the Mojave Air and Space Port.
The satellite will serve as a test bed for various communications experiments and demonstrate how nanosatellites can provide a meaningful contribution to military operations.
“We are on a pathway to developing space capabilities as part of a yet to be released MoD Space Strategy,” Luyt said. “As set out in our latest Defense White Paper, we would like to develop our Joint Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance capabilities in space alongside our allies and partners.”
Virgin Orbit is also working via their subsidiary, VOX Space, to add payloads to this mission from the US Department of Defense’s (DoD) Space Test Program. The mission represents an opportunity for the Netherlands and the US to jointly explore, develop and benefit from the next generation of space capabilities.
Virgin Orbit Chief Executive Officer Dan Hart said LauncherOne’s unique air-launch capability is filling a gap for government space missions.
“We’re so honored to be supporting the RNLAF by providing this first launch and we’re looking forward to seeing the Netherlands and the US find mutual benefit from leveraging our uniquely flexible and mobile launch system,” he said. “I can already foresee the day when we will take off from a runway on Dutch soil and deliver RNLAF satellites to space directly.”
