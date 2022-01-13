MOJAVE — Virgin Orbit’s third commercial launch slipped a day, as the satellite launch firm double-checked sensors on the air-launch system.
The launch was anticipated, on Wednesday, from the Mojave Air and Space Port. However, the company tweeted it was “taking a little extra time to thoroughly validate the system and to check our sensor readings,” Wednesday afternoon.
The launch was rescheduled for today, with a launch window from about 1 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.
Livestream coverage of the mission is set to begin, at 12:30 p.m., on Virgin Orbit’s YouTube channel.
The company’s “flying launch pad,” a former Virgin Atlantic airliner known as Cosmic Girl, uses the Mojave Air and Space Port as its starting and ending point for launch missions that take place over the Pacific Ocean off the California Coast. The system is capable of launching from virtually anywhere with a long enough runway.
The airplane carries the LauncherOne rocket beneath a wing to a launch altitude of about 35,000 feet, at which point it is released, the rocket motor is lit and then it carries its payload into orbit.
Once completed, Cosmic Girl returns to land at the Mojave Air and Space Port.
This mission, called “Above the Clouds,” will launch several small, research and development satellites for the US Department of Defense, from multiple government agencies with experiments in space-based communications and in-space navigation, according to a Virgin Orbit news release.
The Department of Defense manifest also includes a university payload sponsored by NASA.
Polish company SatRevolution will again send two nanosatellites into orbit, one of which will join two similar Earth-observing ones launched, in June, by Virgin Orbit. The other is a technology demonstrator for water-fueled thrusters for space travel.
A small satellite from Spire Global that is designed to study micro space debris in Low Earth Orbit was a late addition to the manifest, in December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.