MOJAVE — Virgin Orbit is preparing for its fourth orbital satellite launch mission, which could take place as early as 10 p.m., tonight, from the Mojave Air and Space Port.
“It is great to be back up in Mojave with a 747 at the end of the runway, with a rocket hanging under its wing and a few pieces of ground equipment poised to finish loading fuel and get under way,” CEO Dan Hart said, Tuesday, during a virtual press conference.
It will be the first time the small satellite launch company has taken off at night for a launch.
The timing is not for any particular mission-related need, but to expand the launch system’s envelope with nighttime operations, Hart said.
“Because we have some of those (night missions) on the books that are required and we want to make sure we do first in our backyard here in Mojave,” he said.
The night launch is not a hard requirement for this mission and could be switched to daylight if needed, he said.
Virgin Orbit’s “flying launch pad,” a former Virgin Atlantic airliner known as Cosmic Girl, has used the Mojave Air and Space Port as its starting and ending point for test flights and for launch missions that typically take place over the Pacific Ocean, off the California coast. The system is capable of launching from virtually anywhere with a long enough runway.
The airplane carries the 70-foot LauncherOne rocket beneath a wing to a launch altitude of about 35,000 feet and a precise launch location tailored to each mission. At that point, it is released, the rocket motor is lit and then it carries its payload into orbit.
Once completed, Cosmic Girl returns to land at the Mojave Air and Space Port.
All systems on the aircraft, the rocket and on the ground are ready for the launch, Will Pomerantz, Virgin Orbit’s vice president for special projects, said.
The only potential hiccup to a takeoff tonight, is an issue of lightning-caused damage to one of the runway systems which Mojave Air and Space Port officials are addressing, Hart said, Tuesday morning.
The mission, dubbed “Straight Up,” is for the US Space Force’s Rocket Systems Launch Program and will carry seven satellite payloads provided by the Department of Defense Space Test Program.
“We’re incredibly proud and honored to be supporting the Space Force at a time when space is so, so important and we all see that every night, frankly, from our living rooms,” Hart said.
The satellites, provided by multiple government agencies including NASA, offer a range of experiments in space-based communications, in-space navigation and climate change.
“We’re really excited about the wide range of missions on this Space Test Program mission,” retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Mark Beard, Virgin Orbit National Systems president, said. “A lot of opportunity here, we’re really excited about having this capability.”
For the second time, this mission will launch and release satellites into an orbit — 500 kilometers above the Earth and at 45 degrees inclination — that has not been able to be reached from West Coast ground launches, company officials said.
Like all previous Virgin Orbit missions, this one is named for a popular song released by Virgin Records. In this case, it’s Paula Abdul’s breakthrough hit, from 1988.
The Straight Up mission will be live-streamed at youtube.com/virginorbit and updates will be on the company’s Twitter account: @virginorbit
