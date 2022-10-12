Virgin Orbit prep

Virgin Orbit’s rocket, LauncherOne, completed testing at the Mojave Air and Space Port and is on its way to the United Kingdom for an upcoming mission from Spaceport Cornwall, the company’s first international launch.

 Photo courtesy of Virgin Orbit

MOJAVE — Virgin Orbit’s preparations for its historic first satellite launch from the United Kingdom have shifted from California to Cornwall, England.

The upcoming launch, expected, in November, but pending United Kingdom license and permitting, is not only the first international launch for the company; it also marks the first orbital launch from the United Kingdom.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.