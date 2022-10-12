MOJAVE — Virgin Orbit’s preparations for its historic first satellite launch from the United Kingdom have shifted from California to Cornwall, England.
The upcoming launch, expected, in November, but pending United Kingdom license and permitting, is not only the first international launch for the company; it also marks the first orbital launch from the United Kingdom.
“What an incredible honor it is for us to be part of something as monumental as bringing Britain into the business of launch,” Virgin Orbit CEO Dan Hart said in a release announcing the launch preparations’ move. “Working with our partners across the UK government, we’re starting up a new capability that will serve the people, the economy, and the security of the UK.”
The LauncherOne rocket that will propel seven payloads into orbit and its associated systems completed testing, earlier this month, at the Mojave Air and Space Port.
It will join Virgin Orbit’s “flying launch pad,” a modified 747 airliner dubbed “Cosmic Girl,” and the ground systems at Spaceport Cornwall, this week. Cosmic Girl touched down, on Tuesday.
The airplane carries the LauncherOne rocket beneath a wing to a launch altitude of about 35,000 feet, at which point it is released, the rocket motor is lit and then it carries its payload into orbit.
Once completed, Cosmic Girl returns to land on the same runway from which it took off. So far, that has always been the Mojave Air and Space Port, where Virgin Orbit has logged four successful missions.
This flexible horizontal launch capability, which requires only a suitable runway, is one of Virgin Orbit’s selling points.
Spaceport Cornwall is a new site for small satellite launches, near Newquay, on the southwest coast of England. It is integrated into Cornwall Airport Newquay and Cosmic Girl will use the airport runway to take off and land for the mission.
The launch will include seven separate satellite payloads from multiple countries.
Five are from the United Kingdom, including the first satellite from Wales and one is from Poland. Oman’s first orbital mission is the seventh payload.
The upcoming mission is named “Start Me Up,” after the Rolling Stones song, continuing a tradition by Virgin Orbit of using rock songs to identify missions.
