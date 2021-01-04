MOJAVE — Virgin Orbit has announced that its recently delayed launch demo is ready to go once again.
“Our hardware is basically ready to go, as is our team,” the company said on Twitter. “We are working with our partners in government and with our customers to identify our new candidate launch windows. We’ll publish new dates as soon as they are final, but currently, the window is likely to be mid-January.”
Launch Demo 2, which was scheduled to launch on Dec. 19, was delayed due to precautionary quarantines of its staff for COVID-19.
Virgin Orbit said its teammates have since cleared from their quarantines and resumed pre-launch operations completing its final wet dress rehearsal on Dec. 20 and 21.
“A full 2/3rds of the small crew who were on-site for our previous (rehearsal) supported this latest rehearsal remotely,” Virgin Orbit said on Twitter.
The company also said that although they have strict policies before, they are implementing even more extreme measures to ensure the health and safety of its staff.
“Finally: to all of our friends, neighbors, and families, we wish you a joyous, safe, socially distanced, disinfected holiday season,” Virgin Orbit said on Twitter. “As 2020 winds down and we all prepare to enter a new chapter, please take care of yourselves and your loved ones — and wear a mask!”
