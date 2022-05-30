MOJAVE — Small satellite launch provider Virgin Orbit is preparing for its next launch from the Mojave Air and Space Port, targeting a June 29 launch date.
The LaucherOne rocket for the mission is already in Mojave for pre-launch preparations, according to a Virgin Orbit release.
Virgin Orbit’s “flying launch pad,” a former Virgin Atlantic airliner known as Cosmic Girl, has used the Mojave Air and Space Port as its starting and ending point, for test flights and for launch missions that typically take place over the Pacific Ocean off the California coast. The system is capable of launching from virtually anywhere with a long enough runway.
The airplane carries the LauncherOne rocket beneath a wing to a launch altitude of about 35,000 feet, at which point it is released, the rocket motor is lit and then it carries its payload into orbit.
Once completed, Cosmic Girl returns to land at the Mojave Air and Space Port.
The next mission, dubbed “Straight Up,” supports the US Space Force’s Rocket Systems Launch Program and will carry payloads provided by the Department of Defense Space Test Program, according to a Virgin Orbit release.
The rocket will launch seven satellites from various government agencies, with experiments intended to demonstrate technologies including a modular satellite structure, tracking and monitoring satellites in space and adaptive radio frequency technologies.
Like all previous Virgin Orbit missions, this one is named for a popular song released by Virgin Records. In this case, it’s Paula Abdul’s breakthrough hit, from 1988.
“Virgin Orbit has been rising ‘straight up’ since we began commercial launch operations 18 months ago,” Virgin Orbit CEO Dan Hart said. “More and more, we are seeing the importance of space to the security of the US and allied countries. We are honored and committed to supporting the Space Force at this critical time.”
At the same time, the company is preparing for its first launch from another site, this time in the United Kingdom, expected in late August, according to a report from Space News.
The company is awaiting finalization of a British launch license, a process that is nearly complete, Virgin Orbit Chief Strategy Officer Jim Simpson said in a speech at a conference in Long Beach, last week.
Sapceport Cornwall, where the mission will depart, also needs to obtain its own license, according to the report.
