MOJAVE — Virgin Orbit successfully sent seven satellite payloads into orbit, on Friday, in the company’s first nighttime launch.
It was the small satellite launch company’s fourth commercial launch mission.
The carrier aircraft, Cosmic Girl, took off from the dark Mojave Air and Space Port at 10:50 p.m., and headed to the launch point over the Pacific Ocean.
The night launch was not for any particular mission-related need, but to expand the launch system’s envelope with nighttime operations, CEO Dan Hart said, Tuesday, in a preflight press conference.
“Because we have some of those (night missions) on the books that are required and we want to make sure we do first in our backyard here in Mojave,” he said.
The airplane carries the 70-foot LauncherOne rocket beneath a wing to a launch altitude of about 35,000 feet and a precise launch location tailored to each mission. At that point, it is released, the rocket motor is lit and then it carries its payload into orbit.
For this mission, the rocket was released over the Pacific Ocean off the California coast just over an hour after takeoff. The payloads were successfully placed in orbit at 12:55 a.m., Saturday morning.
For the second time, Virgin Orbit’s system was able to place satellites in an unusual orbit at 500 kilometers above the Earth and at 45 degrees inclination. No other launch from the West Coast has been able to reach that specific orbit, company officials said.
The mission, dubbed “Straight Up,” was for the US Space Force’s Rocket Systems Launch Program. The seven satellite payloads were provided by the Department of Defense Space Test Program.
The satellites, provided by multiple government agencies, including NASA, offer a range of experiments in space-based communications, in-space navigation and climate change.
“We are honored to be supporting and delivering for the US Space Force and the US Department of Defense at such a critical juncture for national security space, our nation, and our world,” Hart said. “An incredibly talented Virgin Orbit team and our LauncherOne system continue to demonstrate a track record of success for our spacecraft customers and that was confirmed again today.”
The contract to launch this mission, also dubbed STP-S28, was awarded to subsidiary Virgin Orbit National Systems, in April 2020, by the Space Force as a three-launch mission. STP-S28A is the first of those launches.
“The LauncherOne rocket and Virgin Orbit team have made me immensely proud with today’s Straight Up mission,” Virgin Orbit founder Richard Branson said. “There is so much potential benefit for everyone from space if we just manage it well together. We are delighted for the opportunity to work with the US government to help make space a safe and fruitful environment for all.”
Like all previous Virgin Orbit missions, this one is named for a popular song released by Virgin Records. In this case, it’s Paula Abdul’s breakthrough hit, from 1988.
Abdul visited the Mojave Air and Space Port prior to the flight, touring Cosmic Girl and learning about her namesake mission.
