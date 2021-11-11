MOJAVE — Virgin Orbit’s mothership, a modified 747 airliner used to air launch rockets to send payloads into orbit, has returned to the Mojave Air and Space Port in preparation for another launch, followed closely by the LauncherOne rocket.
The company’s “flying launch pad,” a former Virgin Atlantic airliner known as Cosmic Girl, uses the Mojave Air and Space Port as its starting and ending point, for launch missions that typically take place over the Pacific Ocean off the California Coast at this time. The system is capable of launching from virtually anywhere with a long enough runway.
The airplane carries the LauncherOne rocket beneath a wing to a launch altitude of about 35,000 feet, at which point it is released, the rocket motor is lit and then it carries its payload into orbit.
Once completed, Cosmic Girl returns to land at the Mojave Air and Space Port.
The company is preparing for its next mission, this one called “Above the Clouds,” to take place before the end of the year.
According to a Virgin Orbit release, the LauncherOne rocket that will carry several satellites to space left the company’s manufacturing facility in Long Beach headed for Mojave, on Tuesday.
The mission will launch several small, research and development satellites for the US Department of Defense from multiple government agencies with experiments in space-based communications and in-space navigation, according to a Virgin Orbit release.
The Department of Defense manifest also includes a university payload sponsored by NASA.
Polish company SatRevolution will again send two nanosatellites into orbit, one of which to join two similar Earth-observing ones launched by Virgin Orbit, in June. The other is a technology demonstrator for water-fueled thrusters for space travel.
The mission will be the second operational launch for Virgin Orbit. Its first, a mission dubbed “Tubular Bells: Part One,” took place, in June, also taking off from Mojave.
That mission successfully launched seven satellites for three customers: the US Department of Defense, Polish satellite firm SatRevolution and the Royal Netherlands Air Force.
Just as the first mission was named for an album released by Virgin Orbit’s founder’s company, Virgin Records, so the second mission follows suit.
“Above the Clouds” is a track from the 1998 album by hip-hop artist Gang Starr called “Moment of Truth.”
It also refers to the fact that Virgin Orbit’s launches take place from an airborne launch pad, rather than one on the ground at a spaceport.
Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne rocket can carry payloads of up to 500 kilograms, or about 1,100 pounds.
The company is headquartered in Long Beach, where it manufactures the rockets. Their rocket motor testing, however, is at the Mojave Air and Space Port, where their missions so far have all originated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.