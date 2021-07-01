MOJAVE — Virgin Orbit successfully launched satellites for three customers into space Wednesday, the first fully operational launch since completing its demonstration program in January and the second time its rocket made it to space.
The launch mission was called “flawless” by the company in its Twitter feed of the event.
“It’s been a great, great day,” Virgin Orbit CEO Dan Hart said. “The team did a phenomenal job.”
The company’s “flying launch pad,” a modified 747 airliner known as Cosmic Girl, took off from the Mojave Air and Space Port on Wednesday morning and headed to the launch site over the Pacific Ocean west of the Channel Islands.
The airplane carried the LauncherOne rocket beneath a wing to a launch altitude of about 35,000 feet, at which point it was released, the rocket motor was lit and carried its payload into orbit.
Shortly before 8 a.m., LauncherOne was released and its first stage rocket motor lit to carry it to space. A second stage motor brought the payload to orbit and to the precise location to release the satellites, according to Virgin Orbit officials on the live Twitter feed of the flight.
Following the launch, Cosmic Girl returned to land at the Mojave Air and Space Port.
The rocket carried a total of seven small satellites for three customers: the US Department of Defense, Polish satellite firm SatRevolution and the Royal Netherlands Air Force.
The Department of Defense was the primary payload, with four CubeSat satellites launched as part of the Rapid Agile Launch Initiative, an effort to test means of launching on relatively short notice.
SatRevolution’s two Earth-observing satellites are the first of a planned constellation of 14. On Tuesday, Virgin Orbit announced an agreement with the firm to expand their relationship with multiple missions each year through 2026, as the satellite maker develops its “constellation of constellations,” according to a Virgin Orbit release.
The Royal Netherlands Air Force’s satellite is that nation’s first military satellite in orbit.
Virgin Orbit touts its ability to turn virtually anywhere with a sufficient runway into a space launch site, as the system does not require extensive infrastructure to operate.
“To think that a piece of concrete here in Southern California became a launching point this morning, where we just sailed off and started our journey to space,” Hart said.
Granted, that “piece of concrete” in Mojave also saw the space launches of SpaceShipOne in 2004, which claimed the $10 million Ansari X Prize as the first privately-funded crewed, suborbital spaceflight.
More recently, it was home to the similar spaceflights of its descendant, SpaceShipTwo, in 2018 and 2019 for Virgin Galactic.
The launch mission was dubbed “Tubular Bells: Part One,” a reference to the first album released by Virgin Orbit’s founder’s company, Virgin Records.
Founder Richard Branson was on hand in Mojave for the flight Wednesday.
“It’s now hopefully going to become almost routine, and they’ll be able to put more and more and more satellites, more and more and more rockets into space,” Branson said. “We know the system fundamentally works. There’s so many people that need satellites in space, and we’re going to be able to deliver.”
Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne rocket can carry payloads of up to 500 kilograms, or about 1,100 pounds.
The company is headquartered in Long Beach, where it manufactures the rockets. Their rocket motor testing, however, is at the Mojave Air and Space Port, where their missions so far have all originated.
