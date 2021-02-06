Virgin Orbit announced on Thursday that the company has added two well-respected space industry leaders to its executive team.
Joining the company are Kirk Pysher as its new vice president of mission assurance, quality and safety, and Janice Starzyk as vice president of government operations.
“I’m very excited to welcome Janice and Kirk to the Virgin Orbit family,” Virgin Orbit CEO Dan Hart said. “Richard Branson has always said that the greatest asset of any successful business is its people, and it’s clear that we’re building the best team in the business. We have now brought to the world a new way to launch, and this team is ready to get more customers into orbit and completely uproot everyone’s expectations of what a launch provider can do.”
The announcement comes on the heels of Virgin Orbit’s successful orbital launch demonstration in January, when its unique air-launched LauncherOne system carried nine small satellite missions to space in support of NASA’s Venture Class Launch Services Program.
Having fully demonstrated all elements of LauncherOne, the Virgin Orbit team is turning its full attention to serve its growing manifest of customers, and as such is expanding its executive team to better serve its growing customer base.
Pysher brings more than 30 years of experience in the design, development and operation of expendable launch vehicles. Pysher most recently served as the president of International Launch Services, where he oversaw the implementation of sweeping changes to the quality management system through the introduction of factory efficiencies and automated processes, resulting in a new run of successful Proton launches. In addition to this critical mission assurance process, Pysher also oversaw ILS product development, including performance upgrades and new capabilities intended to align with customers’ future requirements.
Prior to ILS, Pysher served as chief operating officer and chief systems engineer for the Sea Launch venture.
In her role, Starzyk will head up Virgin Orbit’s Washington office. Her extensive experience and contributions in the space industry include leading the consulting practice at Bryce Space and Technology and the commercial strategy and market intelligence for launch service providers United Launch Alliance and International Launch Services. At Futron Corporation, Starzyk also worked with a range of civil, military and commercial space industry customers.
