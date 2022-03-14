Virgin Orbit, the satellite launch company that has so far operated only from the Mojave Air and Space Port, plans to launch from the United Kingdom, later this year.
The company announced an agreement with startup Space Forge to launch the first satellite developed in Wales, this summer, from the Spaceport Cornwall, according to a post on parent company Virgin’s website.
Spaceport Cornwall, Britain’s first domestic commercial spaceport, is in Newquay, on the southwest coast.
“We’re thrilled to be making UK history with our first launch,” Joshua Western, CEO of Space Forge, said in the post. “We will demonstrate the use of space for good through in-space manufacturing and reliable return and it’s brilliant that both Virgin Orbit and Spaceport Cornwall share our ambitions. This is the start of a great collaboration and we are so excited to see where it goes.”
Virgin Orbit’s “flying launch pad,” a former Virgin Atlantic airliner known as Cosmic Girl, has used the Mojave Air and Space Port as its starting and ending point, for test flights and for launch missions that typically take place over the Pacific Ocean off the California coast. The system is capable of launching from virtually anywhere with a long enough runway.
The airplane carries the LauncherOne rocket beneath a wing to a launch altitude of about 35,000 feet, at which point it is released, the rocket motor is lit and then it carries its payload into orbit.
Space Forge is developing technologies for manufacturing in space. The upcoming launch will test its ForgeStar platform, intended as returnable and re-deployable, in-space infrastructure.
The goal is to use the platform to create products that cannot be made on Earth, according to the post.
“We at Virgin Orbit are delighted to have been chosen to move Space Forge forward in their space journey as we look forward to our inaugural Cornwall launch,” CEO Dan Hart said, in the post. “Space Forge is joining the growing community of space innovators advancing space technologies for the betterment of our world. Their commitment to sustainability builds a foundation for future growth in the industry that we at Virgin Orbit are proud to be part of.”
“Launch from Cornwall is the chance to set the bar for the global space industry. Leading with companies like Space Forge, who are innovating in the responsible use of space, is key to this next iteration of space exploration,” said Melissa Thorpe, head of Spaceport Cornwall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.