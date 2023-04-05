Virgin Orbit-Bankruptcy

A modified Virgin Orbit Boeing 747-400 aircraft named Cosmic Girl prepares to land at Mojave Air and Space Port in 2020. Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

 Associated Press files

Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after a failed mission this year and increasing difficulty in raising funding for future missions.

The company laid off most of its staff on Friday and told the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware in a filing Tuesday that it was looking to sell its assets.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.