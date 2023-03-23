MOJAVE — Small satellite launch company Virgin Orbit will begin bringing some employees back to work today after a weeklong “operational pause” to conserve funds while it seeks means of shoring up its finances.
The Long Beach-based company, which has a rocket motor testing site and has operated from Mojave Air and Space Port, announced the hold on its operations in a March 15 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The pause is necessary “in order to conserve capital while the company conducts discussions with potential funding sources and explores strategic opportunities,” Virgin Orbit stated in the SEC filing. “There can be no assurance that these discussions will result in any transaction.”
Nearly all the company’s workforce was furloughed during the pause, but a small number were to be brought back today as the company incrementally resumes operations for its next mission, company officials said in a SEC filing late Tuesday.
Furlough for the remainder of the workforce was expected to continue through Sunday, with “further resumption of operations” on Monday, according to the filing.
The company’s stock rebounded somewhat on Wednesday, listed at 59 cents, after falling to a low of 41 cents on Tuesday. The company’s stock had been steadily falling for about a month.
Virgin Orbit has leases for its rocket motor testing sites and a hangar at the Mojave Air and Space Port, as well as an agreement to use an area for loading its rocket onto the 747 carrier aircraft when preparing for a launch.
Those leases are in good standing, General Manager/CEO Tim Reid said Wednesday, and officials are hopeful the company will be able to resume operations.
Its next launch mission is scheduled to fly from Mojave.
Virgin Orbit’s future has been in question since its last launch mission, the first from the United Kingdom, failed to reach orbit on Jan. 9.
The launch, the company’s first international mission after all previous missions had originated in Mojave, was cut short when an anomaly in the upper stage caused it to shut down early, preventing the rocket and its satellite cargo from reaching orbit. The carrier aircraft and crew safely returned to the takeoff point.
