Virgin Orbit

Virgin Galactic slowly began bringing employees back to work today following a week-long "operational pause" to conserve funds as it works to shore up its finances.

 Photo courtesy of Virgin Galactic

MOJAVE — Small satellite launch company Virgin Orbit will begin bringing some employees back to work today after a weeklong “operational pause” to conserve funds while it seeks means of shoring up its finances.

The Long Beach-based company, which has a rocket motor testing site and has operated from Mojave Air and Space Port, announced the hold on its operations in a March 15 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

