MOJAVE — Virgin Orbit revealed a bit more detail about the failure of their LauncherOne rocket, on Monday, during a historic first launch from the United Kingdom.
The initial release of the LauncherOne rocket from the carrier aircraft, a modified 747 airliner dubbed Cosmic Girl, was successful, as was the first stage rocket burn, which reached space, the firm said.
The first-stage separation was also successful, based on initial assessments, as was the upper stage rocket ignition and separation of the fairing which protects the satellite payloads during the initial stages of the launch.
Later, at an altitude of approximately 590,500 feet, or 180 kilometers, the upper stage rocket experienced a problem, which prematurely ended the first burn of the upper stage, Virgin Orbit reported, on Thursday.
This anomaly ended the mission, with the rocket and payloads falling back to Earth without reaching orbit. The carrier aircraft and crew safely returned to the takeoff point.
The launch, taking off from Spaceport Cornwall in Newquay, was not only the first orbital rocket launch from the United Kingdom, but also Virgin Orbit’s first international mission. All of its previous launches began and ended from the Mojave Air and Space Port.
Virgin Orbit plans to return to Mojave for its next launch, following an investigation into the LauncherOne’s second stage anomaly on this mission.
The investigation will be led by Jim Sponnick, an aerospace veteran involved in development of the Atlas II, III and V rocket launch systems and operations of the Delta II and IV systems, and Virgin Orbit Chief Engineer and Vice President of Technology Development Chad Foerster.
The investigation and any corrections required to address the cause of the failure will be completed before any future launch, company officials reported.
Meanwhile, Virgin Orbit is continuing to process its next rocket for launch from Mojave.
“We are all disappointed that we were not able to achieve full mission success and provide the launch service that our customers deserve. Upon identifying the anomaly, our team immediately moved into a pre-planned investigation mode,” Virgin Orbit CEO Dan Hart said in a news release. “Given our four previous successful missions, which have proven our technology, our team’s deep understanding of the LauncherOne system from massive amounts of previously collected flight data, and the ample telemetry data that was collected characterizing the flight and the anomaly, I am confident that root cause and corrective actions will be determined in an efficient and timely manner.”
The company plans to return to Spaceport Cornwall in the future and is in active discussions to start planning missions, officials said.
