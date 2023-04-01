Small satellite launch company Virgin Orbit is ceasing operations and laying off nearly all employees after a failed effort to obtain emergency funding to keep the company operating.
In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission posted late Thursday, Virgin Orbit officials said the company was laying off 675 employees, about 85% of the total workforce. It expected the layoffs “to be substantially complete” by Monday.
The company received a $10 million infusion from Virgin Investments Limited, money that will be used to cover severance costs, which will total approximately $15 million, according to the SEC filing.
The Long Beach-based company leases a rocket motor testing site and hangar and has operated from Mojave Air and Space Port since its earliest missions.
“We’re really saddened to see this happen,” Mojave Air and Space Port CEO Tim Reid said.
The airport is awaiting word from the company on its plans for the leased sites, which amount to about $25,000 monthly to the airport, he said.
Airport officials feel they can weather the loss of Virgin Orbit as a tenant with minimal disruptions. Because the industry is strong right now, other companies have already expressed interest in taking over Virgin Orbit’s test site and hangar, Reid said Friday.
The closure was preceded by an announced week-long “operational pause” on March 15, in which nearly the entire workforce was furloughed to conserve funds while it sought means of shoring up its finances.
The pause is necessary “in order to conserve capital while the company conducts discussions with potential funding sources and explores strategic opportunities,” Virgin Orbit stated in the March 15 SEC filing. “There can be no assurance that these discussions will result in any transaction.”
The company’s stock price plummeted in recent weeks, to 20 cents per share on Friday afternoon.
Virgin Orbit’s future has been in question since its last launch mission, the first from the United Kingdom, failed to reach orbit on Jan. 9.
The launch, the company’s first international mission after all previous missions had originated in Mojave, was cut short when an anomaly in the upper stage caused it to shut down early, preventing the rocket and its satellite cargo from reaching orbit. The carrier aircraft and crew safely returned to the takeoff point.
Post-flight analysis determined the cause of the premature shutdown was a dislodged fuel filter which prevented the fuel pump from providing the necessary fuel to the rocket motor and causing it to burn significantly hotter than intended.
(1) comment
Not impressed with Richard Branson.....not surprised that he Failed.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.