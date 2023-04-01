Virgin Orbit closes

Virgin Orbit, which based most of its satellite launch missions at the Mojave Air and Space Port, announced it is ceasing operations and laying off nearly the entire workforce. It expects the layoffs “to be substantially complete” by Monday.

 Photo courtesy of Virgin Orbit

Small satellite launch company Virgin Orbit is ceasing operations and laying off nearly all employees after a failed effort to obtain emergency funding to keep the company operating.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission posted late Thursday, Virgin Orbit officials said the company was laying off 675 employees, about 85% of the total workforce. It expected the layoffs “to be substantially complete” by Monday.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

Not impressed with Richard Branson.....not surprised that he Failed.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.