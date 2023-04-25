Virgin Orbit launch

Virgin Orbit’s air-launch platform, a former Virgin Atlantic airliner dubbed Cosmic Girl, is prepared at the Mojave Air and Space Port for a satellite launch mission.

 Photo courtesy of Virgin Orbit

MOJAVE — As it continues to navigate Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Virgin Orbit officials said they continue planning for the next launch from the Mojave Air and Space Port later this year.

Preparations include incorporating fixes related to the failure of its last LauncherOne mission, in January, which failed to reach orbit in a launch from the United Kingdom, the company’s first international launch.

