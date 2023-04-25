MOJAVE — As it continues to navigate Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Virgin Orbit officials said they continue planning for the next launch from the Mojave Air and Space Port later this year.
Preparations include incorporating fixes related to the failure of its last LauncherOne mission, in January, which failed to reach orbit in a launch from the United Kingdom, the company’s first international launch.
The small satellite launch company, whose previous launches have all originated from the Mojave Air and Space Port, attempted to make history with the Jan. 9 launch from Spaceport Cornwall in Newquay. It was not only the first international launch for Virgin Orbit, but also the first space launch from the United Kingdom.
The attempt, however, was cut short when an anomaly in the upper stage caused it to shut down early, preventing the rocket and its satellite cargo from reaching orbit. The carrier aircraft and crew safely returned to the takeoff point.
The initial release of the LauncherOne rocket from the carrier aircraft, a modified 747 airliner dubbed Cosmic Girl, was successful, as was the first-stage rocket burn, which reached space, the firm said.
The first-stage separation was also successful, as was the upper-stage rocket ignition and separation of the fairing, which protects the satellite payloads during the initial stages of the launch.
Later, at an altitude of approximately 590,500 feet, or 180 kilometers, the upper stage rocket experienced a problem, which prematurely ended the first burn of the upper stage.
An investigation of the failure confirmed early suspicions that a dislodged fuel filter was the culprit.
Ground tests at the company’s site at the Mojave Air and Space Port confirmed the cause and tested modifications to avoid the problem on future launches, Virgin Orbit officials reported in a statement released Wednesday.
“The modified design, that has now been verified through test, has been incorporated into the company’s next rocket which is planned for flight from Mojave Air and Space Port later this year,” officials stated.
