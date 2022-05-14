To support a growing number of launches from runways around the world, Virgin Orbit has acquired two 747 airliners to add to its current single air-launch platform.
The satellite launch company uses a modified airliner as its “flying launch pad,” capable of launching from virtually anywhere with a long enough runway.
The airplane carries the LauncherOne rocket beneath a wing to a launch altitude of about 35,000 feet, at which point it is released, the rocket motor is lit and then it carries its payload into orbit.
The company announced, Tuesday, an agreement with L3Harris Technologies to acquire the two Boeing 747 airframes. One aircraft will be modified by L3Harris to serve as an additional launch platform, with delivery to Virgin Orbit expected, next year.
That aircraft modification will also have a new cargo configuration, intended to allow it to be used to transport rockets and ground support equipment with it to foreign spaceports for launch activities.
L3Harris also collaborated with Virgin Orbit on its existing launch platform, a former Virgin Atlantic airliner known as Cosmic Girl. This aircraft has, so far, used the Mojave Air and Space Port as its starting and ending point, for test flights and for launch missions that typically take place over the Pacific Ocean off the California coast.
“Virgin Orbit is at an exciting juncture in our growth as a company,” CEO Dan Hart said in a release announcing the acquisition. “As we expand our fleet to serve customers worldwide, we’re enthusiastic to once again partner with L3Harris.”
While its three successful launch missions have all been from Mojave, Virgin Orbit plans to launch, later this year, from Spaceport Cornwall in the United Kingdom.
The firm also has agreements for future operations in Japan and Brazil, and last month, signed a letter of intent with the Polish Space Agency (POLSA) to bring space launch capabilities to that country and Eastern Europe.
