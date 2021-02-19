Virgin Orbit continues to bolster its executive team after it added a new chief operating officer.
The satellite launch company announced on Wednesday that Tony Gingiss, former chief executive officer of OneWeb Satellites, has joined its team and will oversee day-to-day operations at Virgin Orbit’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Long Beach.
Virgin Orbit CEO Dan Hart said he is very excited to welcome Gingiss to the Virgin Orbit family.
“(Gingiss’) leadership, insight, and experience will be a huge asset to us as we take the next step in our journey from a team focused on R&D to a launch company focused on serving our customers,” he said. “Now that we’ve proven our LauncherOne system, it’s time to scale up operations and prepare for company expansion.”
Gingiss provides more than 30 years of aerospace experience in design, production, operations and leadership to this new role.
Most recently, he served as the CEO of OneWeb Satellites, where he led that company through design, low-rate-initial production and pilot launches.
Under his leadership, the company built a new factory and scaled to a production rate of two satellites per day — the successful realization of a fundamentally new approach to aerospace manufacturing.
Gingiss also spent more than two decades with the Boeing (formerly Hughes) Satellites Systems group in roles spanning space, ground, engineering, operations and leadership, including, most prominently, his role as the director of strategic integration and national space communications programs.
He received his Bachelor of Science in Aeronautical & Astronautical Engineering from Purdue University and was awarded Purdue’s 2019 Outstanding Aerospace Engineer award. Gingiss was also awarded a Charles Stark Draper Laboratories Fellowship and received his Master of Science in Aeronautics and Astronautics at MIT.
Virgin Orbit is already integrating its next several rockets at the company’s main production facility in Long Beach. The precise delivery of ten NASA-sponsored spacecraft during its January launch demonstration has enabled the company to turn its full attention to operational excellence and to rate production to serve its growing manifest of customers.
