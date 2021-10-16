Virgin Galactic has delayed its next test flight — a research flight with the Italian Air Force — to next year, after determining the Unity spacecraft and WhiteKnightTwo carrier aircraft require immediate, extended maintenance and improvements.
The company announced the delay, Thursday, of the flight that was originally expected to take place sometime this month.
Virgin Galactic operates suborbital spaceflights from Spaceport America in New Mexico using the Mojave-developed SpaceShipTwo and WhiteKnightTwo aircraft.
During routine tests and analysis on the aircrafts’ structures, a team found a possible reduction in the strength margins of certain materials used to modify specific joints, which requires further inspection, officials said in a statement.
Given the time that this further testing and analysis requires, officials decided it best to perform it alongside planned enhancements to both vehicles.
“Our decisions are driven by detailed and thorough analysis, and we fly based on the most accurate and comprehensive data available,” Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier said. “Virgin Galactic vehicles are designed with significant margins for safety, providing layers of protection that far exceed loads experienced and expected to occur on our flights. The re-sequencing of our enhancement period and the Unity 23 flight underscores our safety-first procedures, provides the most efficient path to commercial service, and is the right approach for our business and our customers.”
The issue is not related to an earlier problem, in which a third-party supplier flagged a potential manufacturing defect in a component of the vehicle’s flight control actuation system.
That problem, which pushed the next test flight from September to October, has been resolved, Virgin Galactic officials said.
The company stated in August it planned to ground Unity and the WhiteKnightTwo mothership dubbed “Eve” for maintenance and improvements later this year. For the Eve mothership, this maintenance period includes “enhancements” to enable the company to increase its flight rate by reducing the time required between each flight from seven to eight weeks down to four to five weeks.
According to the earlier announcement, these enhancements will be done in Mojave and were expected to be completed in mid-2022. They are intended to increase the number of flights needed between major inspections from 10 to 100.
