Virgin Galactic successfully returned to suborbital space on Thursday morning with its first flight in nearly two years, setting the stage for its first commercial mission, planned for next month.

The Mojave-built spacecraft Unity, carrying four Virgin Galactic employees as crew members in addition to two pilots, rocketed to 54.2 miles in altitude during the brief flight from Spaceport America in New Mexico.

