Virgin Galactic successfully returned to suborbital space on Thursday morning with its first flight in nearly two years, setting the stage for its first commercial mission, planned for next month.
The Mojave-built spacecraft Unity, carrying four Virgin Galactic employees as crew members in addition to two pilots, rocketed to 54.2 miles in altitude during the brief flight from Spaceport America in New Mexico.
“The ‘Unity 25’ mission was a fantastic achievement for everyone at Virgin Galactic,” CEO Michael Colglazier said in a post-flight release. “Our teams now begin post-flight analysis as well as preparation for ‘Galactic 01,’ our commercial research mission, planned for late June.”
The flight began at about 8:15 a.m. PDT with the takeoff of the carrier aircraft Eve, carrying Unity slung on the wing between its two fuselages.
Approximately an hour later, the paired craft reached the drop altitude 44,500 feet and Unity was released, quickly igniting its rocket motor for the supersonic flight to the edge of space.
Unity glided back to a landing on the same Spaceport America runway at 9:37 a.m.
Pilots Mike Masucci and CJ Sturckow were joined on the flight by four Virgin Galactic mission specialists, on board to evaluate the flight experience for future customers.
Of the mission specialists, only one, Beth Moses, has been to suborbital space before. As Virgin Galactic’s chief astronaut instructor, Moses has flown in Unity twice before and was the first woman to earn commercial astronaut wings for her February 2019 flight from the Mojave Air and Space Port.
She was joined this time by Virgin Galactic astronaut instructor Luke Mays, flight sciences engineer Christopher Huie and internal communications lead Jamila Gilbert.
Like many Virgin Galactic customers, New Mexico native Gilbert does not come from a technical background, and was selected to evaluate Virgin Galactic’s customer readiness program.
“I flew to space just one hour from the street I grew up on. It is hard to put into words what this experience was like, but I’m sure I’ll spend the rest of my life trying,” Gilbert said in the post-flight release. “As one of the very few nontechnical people to fly to space, my role in this mission marks a sea change in who can go to space, and is a promising sign of the opportunities Virgin Galactic and the commercial space sector are ushering in.”
“Looking down at our beautiful planet from space, something that so few humans have experienced, was such a humbling, awe-inspiring, and reverent experience,” Huie said.
The flight was the 25th of the spacecraft dubbed Unity, and Virgin Galactic’s fifth spaceflight, company officials reported.
Next up are post-flight inspections and preparations for the company’s first commercial flight, a science mission for the Italian Air Force originally scheduled for October 2021.
Unity’s previous foray into suborbital space was July 11, 2021, with company founder Richard Branson on board.
That flight resulted in a Federal Aviation Administration investigation into a deviation from its planned flight path, about which Virgin Galactic had failed to inform the FAA.
The FAA cleared the company to resume flights in October 2021, but Virgin Galactic had already announced a delay in further flights as it investigated a possible manufacturing defect in one of the spacecraft components.
However, before resuming flights, the company decided to enter the spacecraft and the mothership into previously planned modifications.
The mothership was flown to its birthplace at Virgin Galactic’s Mojave Air and Space Port facilities for the modifications. It left Mojave for the home base at Spaceport America in February.
