Virgin Galactic adv

Virgin Galactic is preparing for its second commercial flight on Thursday, carrying three passengers to suborbital space.

 Photo courtesy of Virgin Galactic

Final preparations are underway as Virgin Galactic prepares to launch its first trio of space tourists on Thursday.

Those interested may follow the Galactic 02 mission from Spaceport America in New Mexico online during a planned livestream at virgingalactic.com. The flight is scheduled for 8 a.m. PDT.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.