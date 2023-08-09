Final preparations are underway as Virgin Galactic prepares to launch its first trio of space tourists on Thursday.
Those interested may follow the Galactic 02 mission from Spaceport America in New Mexico online during a planned livestream at virgingalactic.com. The flight is scheduled for 8 a.m. PDT.
The flight will be the first time the company’s private astronauts — customers who have paid as much as $450,000 for the flight to suborbital space — are passengers.
Onboard the Unity spacecraft will be an 80-year-old former Olympian and a mother and daughter from the Caribbean who won their flight in a contest.
Jon Goodwin, 80, is an early Virgin Galactic ticket-holder, according to the company. Goodwin represented Great Britain in canoeing in the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2014.
Keisha Schahaff, a 46-year-old health and wellness coach from Antigua and Barbuda, won two tickets for the flight in November 2021 as part of a charity sweepstakes. She was surprised with the prize and a personal visit at her home by Branson.
Schahaff said at the time she won the tickets that she planned to use the second ticket to bring her daughter Anastatia Mayers with her on the flight. The pair will be the first mother-daughter team to reach suborbital space and the first from the Caribbean, according to Virgin Galactic.
Mayers, 18, is a student at the University of Aberdeen in Scotland studying philosophy and physics.
According to Virgin Galactic, Mayers will be the second-youngest person to fly above the 50-mile mark that the United States military uses as the boundary of space.
Joining the three private astronauts in the cabin for the flight will be Virgin Galactic Chief Astronaut Instructor Beth Moses, making her fourth suborbital spaceflight.
At the controls of the Unity spacecraft will be veteran pilot and former Space Shuttle astronaut C.J. Sturckow and Virgin Galactic pilot Kelly Latimer, making her first foray into suborbital space. Latimer has frequently piloted the mothership for Virgin Galactic flights.
