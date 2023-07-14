The window for Virgin Galactic’s next flight to the edge of space, this time carrying passengers who have bought tickets for the experience, opens in less than a month, on Aug. 10, the company announced Thursday.
The “Galactic 02” flight from Spaceport America in New Mexico will be the first time the company’s private astronauts — customers who have paid as much as $450,000 for the flight to suborbital space — are passengers.
The passengers’ identities were not revealed in Thursday’s announcement, but details on the crew, pilots and manifest will be released at a later date, according to the announcement.
“The dynamic and inspiring crew on board will showcase the importance of removing the barriers of entry to human spaceflight,” company officials said in the release.
The flight will be livestreamed at VirginGalactic.com, so that audiences may participate virtually and see the experience firsthand, according to the announcement.
The August flight follows Virgin Galactic’s first commercial spaceflight on June 29. This was a science mission contracted by the Italian Air Force and National Research Council of Italy. The suborbital flight was used for microgravity research.
The “Galactic 01” mission carried three Italian crew members and 13 research payloads into suborbital space, reaching 52.9 miles, or 279,000 feet altitude.
The upcoming August mission will be the seventh time the company has reached suborbital space and the second commercial flight for Virgin Galactic. It will also mark the third flight this year.
Virgin Galactic customers began purchasing tickets for the space line as long ago as 2005, shortly after it commissioned the SpaceShipTwo spacecraft using technology developed for Scaled Composites’ Ansari X-Prize-winning SpaceShipOne program.
The flight is expected to mark the start of regular monthly flights for Virgin Galactic, CEO Michael Colglazier said following the June mission.
The company completed its planned test flight program with the successful suborbital flight of Unity on May 25, carrying four Virgin Galactic employees as crew, in addition to two pilots.
This was the 25th flight of the spacecraft and Virgin Galactic’s fifth flight to suborbital space.
