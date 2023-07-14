Virgin Galactic flight window

Italian Air Force Col. Walter Villadei looks out the window as Virgin Galactic’s Unity spacecraft reaches suborbital altitude more than 50 miles above the Earth during a mission in June. The company will launch its first private astronauts in a flight as soon as Aug. 10.

 Photo courtesy of Virgin Galactic

The window for Virgin Gal­actic’s next flight to the edge of space, this time carrying passengers who have bought tickets for the experience, opens in less than a month, on Aug. 10, the company announced Thursday.

The “Galactic 02” flight from Spaceport America in New Mexico will be the first time the company’s private astronauts — customers who have paid as much as $450,000 for the flight to suborbital space — are passengers.

