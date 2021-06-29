The Federal Aviation Administration has updated Virgin Galactic’s commercial space license to allow it to carry paying customers to space, not just flight crews, according to an announcement from Virgin Galactic last week.
The updated license clears the regulatory hurdle to the company’s start of passenger operations with its SpaceShipTwo rocket plane, developed and initially flown at the Mojave Air and Space Port.
The FAA first issued Virgin Galactic a commercial space transportation operator license in 2016. According to the company, the updated license is the first time the agency has licensed a spaceline to carry passengers.
In addition to the license update, Virgin Galactic announced that its most recent spaceflight on May 22 “performed well against all flight objectives,” following review of the data gathered during the flight.
That flight was the third spaceflight of the vehicle dubbed Unity, and the first from its operations base at Spaceport America in New Mexico. It reached an altitude of 55.5 miles and speeds of Mach 3.
The flight also successfully demonstrated upgraded horizontal stabilizers and flight controls, and data from the cabin environment — where future passengers will spend their flight — “was in line with predictions,” according to the Virgin Galactic announcement.
“We’re incredibly pleased with the results of our most recent test flight, which achieved our stated flight test objectives. The flight performed flawlessly, and the results demonstrate the safety and elegance of our flight system,” CEO Michael Colglazier said in a press release. “Today’s approval by the FAA of our full commercial launch license, in conjunction with the success of our May 22 test flight, give us confidence as we proceed toward our first fully crewed test flight this summer.”
The company had said previously it would fly two pilot and four employees as passengers during a test flight prior to flying paying customers.
All test flights but one so far have had only the two pilots on board. In the craft’s second spaceflight in February 2019, Beth Moses, Virgin Galactic’s Chief Astronaut Instructor, served as passenger specialist during the successful flight from the Mojave Air and Space Port.
The company stated it has three more test flights remaining.
