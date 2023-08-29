Virgin Galactic is expected to launch its third commercial mission to the edge of space as early as Sept. 8, continuing its monthly flight schedule, the company announced Monday.
The “Galactic 03” flight from Spaceport America in New Mexico will carry three passengers who are “Founders” — those who were the first to purchase tickets on the space line 19 years ago. The identities of these three passengers have not yet been announced.
It will be the second flight to include private astronaut passengers.
Virgin Galactic began selling tickets for future suborbital spaceflights in 2004, after it announced development of a spaceflight system based on the technology of Scaled Composites’ SpaceShipOne. SpaceShipOne won the Ansari X Prize in October 2004 with a pair of suborbital flights over Mojave.
Today, the company has a list of approximately 800 ticket holders representing more than 60 different countries awaiting flights, according to Monday’s release.
Virgin Galactic’s most recent flight, on Aug. 10, also carried aloft an early ticket-holder, former British Olympian Jon Goodwin, 80. He was the fourth person to purchase a ticket, in September 2005.
That flight also carried a mother-daughter team from Antigua and Barbuda, who won their tickets in a charity sweepstakes in 2021.
This Galactic 02 mission carried its passengers at speeds of up to Mach 3 to an ultimate altitude of about 290,000 feet, or 55 miles. The US Air Force recognizes 50 miles as the boundary for astronaut status among its ranks.
Monday’s announcement named the spacecraft Unity pilots as Nicola Pecile and Michael Masucci; Astronaut Instructor Colin Bennett will accompany the passengers. All three have prior spaceflight experience.
As with earlier flights, the Galactic 03 mission will be live-streamed at virgingalactic.com.
The upcoming mission will be Virgin Galactic’s eighth flight to suborbital space and its fourth flight in four months.
The company, which officially began commercial operations with its June 29 science mission for the Italian Air Force, expects to continue with regular monthly flights as it develops its next-generation Delta Class spacecraft.
