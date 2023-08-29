Virgin Galactic flight

Virgin Galactic private astronaut Keisha Schahaff peers back at Earth during her flight on Aug. 10. The next group of three Virgin Galactic private astronauts is set to launch as early as Sept. 8.

 Photo courtesy of Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic is expected to launch its third commercial mission to the edge of space as early as Sept. 8, continuing its monthly flight schedule, the company announced Monday.

The “Galactic 03” flight from Spaceport America in New Mexico will carry three passengers who are “Founders” — those who were the first to purchase tickets on the space line 19 years ago. The identities of these three passengers have not yet been announced.

