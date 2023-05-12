Virgin Galactic earnings

Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity spacecraft glides over Spaceport America in New Mexico on an unpowered flight last month. The spaceline is preparing to start commercial service as soon as late June, using its existing fleet while developing a new vehicle that officials said will lead the company to profitability.

 Photo courtesy of Virgin Galactic

Recording increasing losses in its latest financial report, Virgin Galactic is prepared to commence with its commercial suborbital space operations as soon as late June.

The spaceline released its first-quarter financial report late Tuesday, showing a net loss of $159 million for the first three months of the year, compared to a loss of $93 million for the same period last year.

