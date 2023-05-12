Recording increasing losses in its latest financial report, Virgin Galactic is prepared to commence with its commercial suborbital space operations as soon as late June.
The spaceline released its first-quarter financial report late Tuesday, showing a net loss of $159 million for the first three months of the year, compared to a loss of $93 million for the same period last year.
This was primarily driven by costs related to enhancements to its current fleet — the Unity spacecraft and Eve mothership — and development of the future fleet of Delta class spacecraft, according to the report.
Development of this fleet is seen as crucial to the company’s commercial success, with CEO Michael Colglazier calling them “the key driver to revenue growth and profitability as we scale the business over the long term.”
Assembly of the spacecraft is expected to begin in 2024, with the first ship entering service in 2026, he said in the Tuesday earnings call.
“We expect very attractive margins from the operation of our six-seat Delta class vehicles,” Doug Ahrens, Virgin Galactic’s chief financial officer, said in the earnings call.
The new vehicles will carry six passengers, compared to the current four, at a price of $450,000 or more per seat for recently ticketed passengers, generating at least $2.7 million in revenue per flight. This is against approximately $400,000 in operating costs per flight, he said.
Each Delta class ship is priced at $50 million to $60 million — after the initial research and development — and with amortization of the ships, the company is expected to pay off the costs of each in approximately six months of weekly flights, Ahrens said.
Additionally, the recent enhancements to the mothership will allow it to carry the new Delta class vehicles through their flight test program, while work proceeds on developing a new carrier aircraft.
As the company ramps up commercial flights with Unity while developing the Delta class vehicles, it has $874 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. This cash position, along with measures to help conserve it, will help keep the company afloat until the Delta class vehicles are in service.
“We are excited to return to space with the ‘Unity 25’ mission planned for the end of May, and we are actively readying for commercial service to begin in late June,” Colglazier said in the financial report. “Concurrently, we are making steady progress on the development of our Delta Class spaceships, the driver of revenue growth and profitability in the business. Our strong cash position, combined with focused cost discipline and strategic investments in our growth initiatives, will enable our business to scale over the long-term.”
The May flight — the company’s first in nearly two years — will provide the final assessment of ground-based training, spaceflight and overall customer experience, Colglazier said during the earnings call Tuesday.
The first commercial flight, dubbed “Galactic 1,” will be a scientific flight for the Italian Air Force under a contract signed in 2019.
This flight was originally planned for late 2021, but was postponed in favor of commencing enhancements to the two vehicles.
