Virgin Galactic unveiled Friday the spacesuits its pilots will wear as they fly private astronauts on their first-time journeys into space.
The spacesuits and footwear were designed in collaboration with Under Armour, the company’s technical spacewear partner.
The Virgin Galactic Pilot Corps will be wearing the newly debuted spacesuits on the first human spaceflight from New Mexico which is to take place later this month. The flight window for the mission is scheduled to open Friday.
Chief Pilot Dave Mackay and Pilot CJ Sturckow, who is expected to become the first person to fly to space from three different states, will wear the spacesuit on the December flight.
Each member of the Pilot Corps was heavily involved in the design process providing feedback and wore test versions of the spacesuit while completing various assignments.
Under Armour’s Senior Vice President of Material and Manufacturing Innovation Randall Harward said that a pilot’s flight suit has been refined over the decades to embody a certain look and function, but they also have to perform.
“We took that as a starting point and built-in all of the Under Armour solutions we’ve developed for comfort, support, movement and temperature management,” Harward said. “Our goal was to build a suit that leaves a pilot, like any athlete, feeling confident and with zero distractions during a critical moment of performance. It’s been a fascinating journey.”
The design team created a non-pressurized spacesuit that not only conveys the pilots’ role but also supports their unique task of flying regularly at over three times the speed of sound into space and back.
Each spacesuit is personally tailored to the pilot for an optimum fit and comfort. The front of the spacesuit features the pilot’s embroidered name and a placement for their commercial astronaut wings.
Mackay said that it is a real honor for the Virgin Galactic Pilot Corps to wear these spacesuits.
“The thoughtfulness of the design ensures the suits are not only comfortable and practical but also bespoke to each pilot,” he said. “As soon as you step into the suit, you immediately get a sense of the significance of our mission. I’m very much looking forward to wearing my own spacesuit during New Mexico’s first human spaceflight later this month and then many times in the future as we share the wonder of space with our future astronauts.”
When it came to choosing the most suitable materials for the pilot spacesuit, safety and comfort were the key criteria. It’s lightweight at just over 1 kilogram but consists of flight-grade fabrics to ensure its strength.
This design is the latest addition to the astronaut apparel created with Under Armour, which also includes the Spacewear System that Virgin Galactic Future Astronaut customers will wear for their spaceflights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.