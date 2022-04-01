Virgin Galactic has announced that one of its test pilots, Kelly Latimer, has been named as the company’s Director of Flight Test, and will oversee testing of not only the existing vehicles, but the planned Delta-class spacecraft to come.
“The role of Director of Flight Test is essential to our mission,” Mike Moses, Virgin Galactic’s president, Space Missions and Safety, said in a release announcing the appointment. “We are on the precipice of delivering commercial space travel at scale, and the safe, efficient and timely execution of our flight test programs will be a key part of our success. I have had the privilege of working alongside Kelly since she joined us more than six years ago. She is not only a world-class pilot but has the experience and leadership skills to grow and run a high- performing team responsible for the flight test programs for our current and future vehicles.”
A retired Air Force lieutenant colonel and graduate of the Air Force Test Pilot School, Latimer joined Virgin Galactic in 2015, where she remains the company’s sole female pilot. She flies the WhiteKnightTwo mothership, which carries the SpaceShipTwo spacecraft to launch altitude.
Latimer also served as Chief Test Pilot for Virgin Galactic’s sister company, Virgin Orbit, during development of its air launch program, piloting the “Cosmic Girl” mothership through the developmental tests and its initial operational flight.
“I am honored to be named Director of Flight Test for Virgin Galactic to lead both a distinguished team and flight test program,” Latimer said in the release. “My whole career has been devoted to piloting and testing aircraft in an effort to design and develop technologies and open up new frontiers. It has been a lifelong passion to make space more accessible, and to contribute to this effort alongside the talented men and women at Virgin Galactic is an absolute privilege.”
Prior to joining Virgin Galactic, Latimer was a research pilot at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center at Edwards Air Force Base. There she piloted the Stratospheric Observatory For Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) during its development, piloted the Shuttle Carrier Aircraft, T-38, C-17, BE200 and T-34 for various NASA projects.
A graduate of the Air Force Test Pilot School, Latimer tested C-17s and C-141s and served as an advisor to the Iraqi Air Force before retiring from active duty and joining NASA Armstrong as a research pilot. A stint testing aircraft with Boeing was followed by her current position, in which she hopes to fulfill her childhood dream of reaching space.
Over her career, she has logged more than 7,000 flight hours and more than 1,000 hours in test flight in over 40 aircraft. She is type rated in heavy aircraft and fighters including Boeing 767, 757, 737 and 787 and T- 38 and F-5 jets.
Latimer was honored as an Eagle for her accomplishments, in 2018, by the Flight Test Historical Foundation. She was in an all-women class of six recognized for their achievements in flight testing that year.
