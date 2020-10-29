Two new pilots will be joining Virgin Galactic’s Pilot Corps, for a total of eight pilots.
The company announced on Tuesday that Jameel Janjua and Patrick Moran will join the Virgin Galactic team. They will be based at Spaceport America in New Mexico.
“I am delighted to welcome Jameel Janjua and Pat Moran to the Virgin Galactic Pilot Corps,” Virgin Galactic Chief Pilot Dave Mackay said. “Jameel and Pat both come with a tremendous range and depth of experience of both military and civilian aviation and test flying in particular.”
The two pilots will undergo an extensive training program before flying SpaceShipTwo. They will also train to fly the carrier craft, VMS Eve.
VMS Eve will provide a way for the pilots to fly simulated parts of the SpaceShipTwo flight trajectory, gaining hands-on training. Other assignments for the pilots will include flying other company support aircraft, working mission control, flight planning and supporting various detailed engineering and project roles across the company.
Janjua and Moran will initially operate as test pilots, but they, along with the rest of the Pilot Corps, will ultimately become the world’s first commercial spaceship pilots.
They will serve as an essential role in the flight experience of the company’s Future Astronauts. The pilots will join them at various points in their training program, helping emphasize and provide details about various key elements of their upcoming spaceflight.
Janjua said that helping democratize space travel is a unique honor and he is thrilled to be joining the Virgin Galactic Pilot Corps.
“With society on the cusp of opening space to all humankind, I cannot think of a more privileged role than to be a small part of the amazing team guiding people to their dreams and beyond,” he said. “I am excited to join our Future Astronauts on their personal and insightful journeys and I’m looking forward to witnessing, first-hand, the variety of reactions these life-changing experiences will evoke.”
He and Moran have a wealth of aircraft flight and flight test experience and were picked from a small group of specialized pilots who meet the company’s strict criteria to be considered for the role.
Janjua has completed more than 4,000 flying hours in more than 45 different vehicles throughout his 20-year career in the Royal Canadian Air Force. He completed exchange tours for the Royal Air Force and the US Air Force and is on the Board of Directors for the Society of Experimental Test Pilots.
Moran served as a pilot in the Marine Corps for 20 years as a test pilot, test pilot school instructor and the lead government test pilot for Navy and Marine Corps versions of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.
“As a flight instructor, I loved to take people flying in the F/A-18 for the first time, to see their huge smiles as they climbed out of the cockpit,” he said. “I can’t wait to share the experience of going to space with our Future Astronauts and to see their reactions as they step out of the spaceship and describe their views of Earth from space.”
Moran entered business aviation as a broker, consultant and charter pilot, and joins Virgin Galactic with more than 3,000 flight hours in 34 different aircraft.
“Their backgrounds, in addition to their accomplished interpersonal skills, will make them hugely valuable — particularly as we prepare for and soon enter commercial passenger operations,” Mackay said. “Virgin Galactic is fortunate to have secured the services of two such high caliber pilots, and we eagerly anticipate their contributions to the team as a whole.”
