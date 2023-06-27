Virgin Galactic flight

Virgin Galactic will launch its first commercial suborbital spaceflight on Thursday morning from Spaceport America in New Mexico. A science mission for the Italian Air Force, it will feature three Italian crew members.

 Graphic courtesy of Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic’s first commercial flight is expected to launch on Thursday, company officials announced Monday.

The flight, dubbed “Galactic 01,” is scheduled to launch at 8 a.m. from the space line’s home at Spaceport America in New Mexico.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.