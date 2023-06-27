Virgin Galactic’s first commercial flight is expected to launch on Thursday, company officials announced Monday.
The flight, dubbed “Galactic 01,” is scheduled to launch at 8 a.m. from the space line’s home at Spaceport America in New Mexico.
Virgin Galactic will livestream the mission at virgingalactic.com.
The suborbital flight is a science mission for the Italian Air Force and the National Research Council of Italy and will feature three Italian Air Force crew members.
On board will be Italian Air Force Col. Walter Villadei, who has also trained with NASA through Axiom Space as a backup astronaut and as a cosmonaut, serving as mission lead. He will tend to the rack-mounted payloads during the flight and be wearing a “smart suit” to measure biometric data and physiological responses. This flight is part of his training for a future mission to the International Space Station, according to his Virgin Galactic biography.
Lt. Col. Angelo Landolfi, a physician, will conduct tests to measure cognitive performance in microgravity, as well as activate payloads to evaluate how certain liquids and solids mix in microgravity.
Pantaleone Carlucci, of the Italian National Research Council, will wear sensors that measure heart rate, brain function and other human performance metrics in microgravity.
The fourth crew member will be Virgin Galactic astronaut instructor Colin Bennett, who previously flew on the first fully crewed mission in July 2021.
In addition to the crew and pilots, the spacecraft Unity will carry 13 research payloads to conduct microgravity studies. Some of these will be tended during the flight by the crew members.
“ ‘Galactic 01’ is our first commercial spaceflight, and we’re honored to have been selected by the Italian Air Force and the National Research Council to support their first space research mission, ‘Virtue 1’,” Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier said. “Virgin Galactic’s research missions will usher in a new era of repeatable and reliable access to space for government and research institutions for years to come.”
The company completed its planned test flight program with the successful suborbital flight of Unity on May 25, carrying four Virgin Galactic employees as crew, in addition to two pilots.
That was the 25th flight of the spacecraft and Virgin Galactic’s fifth flight to suborbital space.
Earlier this month, Virgin Galactic announced the window for this flight is from June 27 and 30.
The mission for the Italian Air Force was originally anticipated to launch in October 2021, but the company decided to enter into previously planned modifications and maintenance for the spacecraft and mothership prior to flying the mission.
