The Federal Aviation Administration has cleared Virgin Galactic to fly its SpaceShipTwo, following an investigation into a deviation from its planned flight path during its latest test flight on July 11.
The company’s spacecraft had been grounded during the investigation, which began a month after the flight.
During the flight, the vehicle dubbed “Unity” flew outside the FAA-designated airspace for nearly two minutes, and Virgin Galactic failed to report the deviation to the FAA, prompting the investigation.
The agency cleared the company to resume flights after they implemented certain changes.
According to a Virgin Galactic release, those changes include updated calculations to expand the protected airspace for future flights and additional steps in their flight procedures to ensure FAA Air Traffic Control is notified of any changes to a flight.
“Our entire approach to spaceflight is guided by a fundamental commitment to safety at every level, including our spaceflight system and our test flight program,” Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier said in the release. “We appreciate the FAA’s thorough review of this inquiry. Our test flight program is specifically designed to continually improve our processes and procedures. The updates to our airspace and real-time mission notification protocols will strengthen our preparations as we move closer to the commercial launch of our spaceflight experience.”
The FAA investigation was made public after The New Yorker reported a previously unmentioned problem with the company’s highly publicized July 11 flight with founder Richard Branson on board.
Writer Nicholas Schmidle said the SpaceShipTwo vehicle veered off its planned course during the July 11 flight after a warning signaled in the cockpit during the supersonic climb that the space plane’s trajectory was too low.
Without a correction during this rocket-powered phase of the flight, the craft would not descend on the planned flight path, when it is an unpowered glider, risking missing the runway for landing.
The craft landed safely, but it flew outside the FAA-designated airspace for nearly two minutes of the typically 15-minute flight, Schmidle reported.
The company, which operates suborbital spaceflights from Spaceport America in New Mexico using the Mojave-developed SpaceShipTwo and WhiteKnightTwo aircraft, had previously announced it expected its next flight to take place in September.
However, earlier this month and during the FAA investigation, Virgin Galactic announced a delay due to a potential manufacturing defect in one of the SpaceShipTwo vehicle components.
The flight, a research mission for the Italian Air Force, is now expected in mid-October.
