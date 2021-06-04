LAS CRUCES, N.M. — In advance of the start of its commercial operations, Virgin Galactic on Thursday announced a new contract to fly a payload specialist on a future dedicated research spaceflight.
Kellie Gerardi, a bioastronautics researcher for the International Institute for Astronautical Sciences, will conduct experiments and test new healthcare technologies during the flight.
“To call this my life’s dream would be an understatement. I’ve been a champion of Virgin Galactic’s mission to democratize access to space from the earliest days, both during my time working a few test stands away at the Mojave Air & Space Port and through my years helping advance the regulatory framework for commercial human spaceflight with the Commercial Spaceflight Federation,” Gerardi said in a Virgin Galactic release. “The opportunity to fly as a payload specialist on a Virgin Galactic spaceflight brings everything full circle for me, and it’s nothing short of an honor to have a front-row seat to the final frontier. I’m grateful to IIAS for the support and confidence they continue to place in me, and I look forward to helping pave the path for many talented researchers who are sure to follow.”
As a citizen-scientist, Gerardi’s research has included evaluating commercial spacesuits and experiments in microgravity. She is also a science communicator with a large social media following and author.
Virgin Galactic will provide training and preparation for Gerardi and will provide pre-flight support for each of the payload experiments, officials said.
During Gerardi’s flight, following shutdown of the rocket motor, she will be able to leave her seat and complete experiments during several minutes of weightlessness.
She will test wearable sensors developed by Canadian firm Carré Technologies, Inc. to measure the biological effects of launch, weightlessness, re-entry and landing, according to Virgin Galactic.
In addition, she will conduct fluid experiments that could benefit future human spaceflight activities.
Gerardi previously operated these same experiments during parabolic flights with the National Research Council of Canada. Parabolic flights, in which an aircraft flies a series of up-and-down arcs, create brief bursts of microgravity, about 20 seconds or so at a time.
Virgin Galactic has long touted the benefits of its spacecraft in allowing for researchers to tend to suborbital space experiments during flight.
“One of the unique aspects of our Spaceflight System is that it is pilot-flown, which means we’re able to fly different flight profiles that meet the needs of our passengers in the cabin — whether that’s scientific experiments or people — or in this case both,” CEO Michael Colglazier said in a Virgin Galactic release. “A big part of our mission is to provide scientists and researchers with reliable and frequent access to space for space-based research.”
The company also has a contract with the Italian Air Force to fly an experiment tended by three payload specialists, as well as with NASA’s Flight Opportunities Program to fly planetary scientist Alan Stern to test a camera with potential for use for astronomical imaging. Stern will also wear biomedical sensors.
SpaceShipTwo has already flown with research payloads through NASA’s Flight Opportunities Program during test flights, including the most recent from New Mexico. These payloads, however, were not tended to by payload specialists.
No dates are yet scheduled for any of the research flights.
The nascent spaceline is preparing for the start of commercial passenger operations with its SpaceShipTwo rocket plane, developed at the Mojave Air and Space Port.
The company’s operations are at Spaceport America in New Mexico.
On May 22, SpaceShipTwo successfully made its third spaceflight and first from New Mexico, reaching an altitude of 55.45 miles.
