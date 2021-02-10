The space travel company, Virgin Galactic, announced on Tuesday, the establishment of its Space Advisory Board.
The Board is composed of leading experts from the aerospace sector that will provide advice to senior management as the company moves forward to open space.
Michael Colglazier, chief executive officer of Virgin Galactic, said they are excited to welcome these talented space professionals, as initial members of the Space Advisory Board.
“They each bring incredible depth, experience and insight, and together they will help us drive our mission forward,’’ he said.
Making up the Space Advisory Board are Chris Hadfield, Sandy Magnus, David Whelan and George Whitesides.
Members of the Board will be a resource for the company as it starts commercial spaceflight service and develops next-generation vehicles.
“The movement to open access to space for a broader group of people is a part of the natural evolution in the development of human spaceflight,” Magnus said. “I am excited to be a part of the next steps in that effort”
The Board will also serve as a forum to discuss technical and operational best practices, and provide awareness of opportunities in commercial, civil and government-related markets.
Whitesides will serve as the chairman of the Space Advisory Board and chief space officer for Virgin Galactic. Prior to joining the company, he served as the chief of staff of NASA.
“I am excited to chair the Space Advisory Board alongside leading experts in the aerospace industry as we explore and pursue opportunities in commercial, civil and government-related markets,” he said. “This Space Advisory Board will assist senior management with the mission of opening space for all and I am honored to be a part of this journey.”
Hadfield is a decorated astronaut, engineer and test pilot who served as commander of the International Space Station. He has flown to space three times and has performed two spacewalks and flown over 100 types of aircraft. He was NASA’s Chief CAPCOM, the voice of Mission Control to astronauts in orbit, for 25 Space Shuttle missions and served as chief of International Space Station Operations at the NASA Johnson Space Center.
Magnus is a former NASA astronaut and deputy chief of the Astronaut Office, with three flights to space including a long-duration mission on the International Space Station. She is a member of NASA’s Aerospace Safety Advisory Board and has served in leadership roles at the Department of Defense and the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA).
Whelan is the chief scientist of Cubic Corporation and previously served as chief scientist, Boeing defense, space. He is also a member of the National Academy of Engineering, a former member of the Defense Science Board and the Air Force Scientific Advisory Board.
