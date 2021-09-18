Virgin Galactic announced a delay to its next test flight, this time due to a potential manufacturing defect in one of the SpaceShipTwo vehicle components, the company announced.
The company, which operates suborbital spaceflights from Spaceport America in New Mexico using the Mojave-developed SpaceShipTwo and WhiteKnightTwo aircraft, had previously announced it expected its next flight to take place in September.
With the latest delay, however, the flight window has shifted to mid-October at the earliest, company officials said in a release posted to the portion of its website devoted to investors on Sept. 10.
A third-party supplier recently flagged a potential manufacturing defect in a component of the vehicle’s flight control actuation system.
“At this point, it is not yet known whether the defect is present in the Company’s vehicles, and what, if any, repair work may be needed,” Virgin Galactic officials said. “Out of an abundance of caution, and in line with Virgin Galactic’s established safety procedures, the company is in the process of conducting inspections in partnership with the vendor.”
The upcoming flight, labeled a test flight by the company, is the first commercial research flight for Virgin Galactic, with the Italian Air Force.
It is intended to evaluate and measure the effects of the transitional phase from gravity to microgravity on the human body, Virgin Galactic officials said in a statement earlier this month.
Additional payloads will study the effects of microgravity on a range of chemical and physical properties.
This is the second announcement to reportedly affect the upcoming flight. Earlier this month, The New Yorker reported a previously unmentioned problem with the company’s highly publicized July 11 flight with founder Richard Branson on board. This problem prompted an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration, reportedly grounding the program until it is completed.
Writer Nicholas Schmidle said the SpaceShipTwo vehicle veered off its planned course during the July 11 flight after a warning signaled in the cockpit during the supersonic climb that the space plane’s trajectory was too low.
Without a correction during this rocket-powered phase of the flight, the craft would not descend on the planned flight path, when it is an unpowered glider, risking missing the runway for landing.
Schmidle reported that, “according to multiple sources in the company, the safest way to respond to the warning would have been to abort. (A Virgin Galactic spokesperson disputed this contention.)”
The craft landed safely, but it flew outside the FAA-designated airspace for nearly two minutes of the typically 15-minute flight, Schmidle reported.
This prompted the FAA investigation, as the agency authorizes the flights.
Virgin Galactic’s Sept. 10 statement said the current issue has no relation to the previous flight or the FAA investigation, “which is focused on air traffic control clearance and communications.”
