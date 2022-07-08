Virgin Galactic announced it will partner with a Boeing subsidiary to manufacture the next-generation mothership, the successor to the WhiteKnightTwo.
The space tourism company announced the agreement with Aurora Flight Sciences, on Wednesday, for two aircraft, the first of which would be ready for service, in 2025.
The twin-fuselage mothership carries the Virgin Galactic spacecraft beneath its wing to a launch altitude of approximately 50,000 feet, where it is released and fires its rocket motor to reach the edge of space.
“Our next-generation motherships are integral to scaling our operations. They will be faster to produce, easier to maintain and will allow us to fly substantially more missions, each year,” Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier said. “Supported by the scale and strength of Boeing, Aurora is the ideal manufacturing partner for us as we build our fleet to support 400 flights per year at Spaceport America.”
Virgin Galactic’s single mothership, known as VMS Eve, was built by Scaled Composites in Mojave as part of the development program for the SpaceShipTwo system. It first flew, in 2008.
By contracting with an established, third-party supplier, Virgin Galactic intends to access new technology and innovation and tap into an existing skilled labor pool, according to a Virgin Galactic release.
Aurora plans to manufacture the aircraft at its Columbus, Miss., and Bridgeport, W.Va., facilities. Final assembly of the motherships will be completed at the Virgin Galactic facility at the Mojave Air and Space Port.
“This partnership between Aurora and Virgin Galactic brings together teams that share a passion for aerospace, innovation, and exploration,” Aurora President and CEO Per Beith said. “Aurora’s decades of experience in aircraft design, composite manufacturing, and vehicle integration, coupled with our world-class engineers and manufacturing technicians, enables us to provide the unique expertise and capabilities necessary to complete these next generation aircraft. We’re thrilled to have this opportunity to support Virgin Galactic’s mission to pioneer space travel.”
The first next-generation mothership is expected to enter service at the same time as the next-generation Delta-class spacecraft, under development by Virgin Galactic.
The existing mothership and the spacecraft Unity have been at Virgin Galactic’s facility at the Mojave Air and Space Port, since last year, for maintenance and improvements. During routine tests and analysis on the structure of both aircraft, a team found a possible reduction in the strength margins of certain materials used to modify specific joints, which requires further inspection, officials said in a statement, in August.
Given the time that this further testing and analysis requires, officials decided it was best to perform it alongside planned enhancements to both vehicles.
For the Eve mothership, this maintenance period includes “enhancements” to enable the company to increase its flight rate by improving durability and reliability. Among the improvements to the mothership are a new pylon for carrying the spacecraft, one with four attachment points to the wing instead of the original three.
