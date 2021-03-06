Virgin Galactic has announced the appointment of two aerospace experts to key positions that will continue to propel the company forward.
The company announced on Feb. 25 the appointment of Swami Iyer as its president of aerospace systems and Stephen Justice as the vice president of engineering.
Michael Colglazier, chief executive officer for Virgin Galactic, said he is excited that Iyer and Justice are joining Virgin Galactic to accelerate the development and expansion of its Spaceflight System, and to guide future opportunities.
“We have been making great strategic progress as we position our company for future growth opportunities,” Colglazier said, “and I’m excited to welcome two world-class aerospace experts who will bring extensive experience and industry expertise to support our production efforts as we continue to ramp up the size of our fleet.”
Iyer, who is expected to begin his role in late March, will be tasked with leading a team of engineers, designers, technicians and the support teams building Virgin Galactic’s fleet.
‘’I have a deep admiration for the profound knowledge and unique aerospace capabilities at Virgin Galactic,” he said. “I am very excited about the opportunity to complement Virgin Galactic’s aerospace domain and help scale the business as it strives to make space truly accessible for all.”
Iyer has more than 20 years of experience in commercial and highly classified aerospace, defense and cyber industries. He has also an accomplished Air Force test pilot, logging more than 3,500 hours during his military flying career — including 105 combat hours.
Prior to his appointment, Iyer was president of GKN Advanced Defense Systems. He has also managed businesses across advanced classified aircraft, hypersonic, and space programs while serving in previous leadership roles at Honeywell Aerospace, Ultra Electronics and IAI.
Additionally, Justice will lead the engineering team that is supporting the rapid growth of the company’s spaceflight system as well as longer‐term efforts around high‐speed point‐to‐point travel.
“I am honored to join Virgin Galactic’s amazing adventure at this inflection point in their journey,” he said. “I have always been, and continue to be, inspired by the wonder of human spaceflight. I look forward to being a part of Virgin Galactic’s talented team and their purpose-driven approach as we ramp up commercial spaceflight operations.”
Justice is expected to provide leadership and engineering experience developed over 30 years at Lockheed Martin Skunk Works where he served as director of Advanced Systems Development.
During his career, Justice led numerous technology breakthrough programs and served on the teams that developed the F-117A Nighthawk, the world’s first stealth attack aircraft, the YF-22A prototype for the F-22A stealth fighter, and the JASSM stealth missile. He also served as deputy program manager for Lockheed Martin’s Blackswift, an innovative reusable hypersonic testbed for high-speed, high-altitude aircraft technologies.
