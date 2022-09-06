MOJAVE — Virgin Galactic will continue to have a presence at the Mojave Air and Space Port, even after announcing a new manufacturing facility in Arizona.
The company has had operations at the airport since its beginning, leasing the land for its FAITH manufacturing and assembly hangar, as well as rocket test stands and additional office and other facilities.
The company’s SpaceShipTwo spacecraft have been built in Mojave — and are there for major maintenance and modifications — even as flight operations shifted to Spaceport America in New Mexico.
In July, the company announced it is opening a manufacturing facility in Mesa, Ariz., to produce the next-generation Delta class spaceships. These spacecraft, expected to begin revenue-generating flights in late 2025, are intended to form the backbone of the company’s commercial operations, capable of weekly flights.
The Arizona facility is expected to be operational by late 2023, according to a Virgin Galactic release.
As work has begun on the new facility, Virgin Galactic added land to its 55-year lease, signed in October 2010, with the Mojave Air and Space Port for its FAITH hangar. The amendment to the lease adds 104,385 square feet to the original allotment for parking and temporary office space.
The Mojave Air and Space Port Board of Directors approved the amendment at its Aug. 2 meeting.
Two weeks later, the Board approved a new lease for Virgin Galactic, consolidating three separate leases that were on month-to-month terms with additional land. The new lease, for two buildings and a fenced storage area, is for five years with an additional five-year option.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.