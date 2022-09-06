Galactic

Despite expanding its operations to Arizona, Virgin Galactic continues to maintain a presence at the Mojave Air and Space Port. The firm recently expanded the leased land at its FAITH hangar, seen here, and combined existing leases with additional land elsewhere on the airport.

 Photo courtesy of Virgin Galactic

MOJAVE — Virgin Galactic will continue to have a presence at the Mojave Air and Space Port, even after announcing a new manufacturing facility in Arizona.

The company has had operations at the airport since its beginning, leasing the land for its FAITH manufacturing and assembly hangar, as well as rocket test stands and additional office and other facilities.

