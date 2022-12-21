California Earthquake

Merchandise knocked off the shelves litter the inside of a Dollar General store, Tuesday, after an earthquake in Rio Dell, Calif. The strong quake shook a rural stretch of Northern California early Tuesday, jolting residents awake, cutting off power to 70,000 people, and damaging some buildings and a roadway, officials said.

 Associated Press

RIO DELL, Calif. — A powerful earthquake rocked the Northern California coast, early Tuesday, jolting residents awake as it shattered glass, shook homes off foundations, damaged roads and left nearly 60,000 homes and businesses in the rural area without power and many without water. At least 12 people were injured.

“It felt like my roof was coming down,” Cassondra Stoner said. “When I woke up, the only thing I could think about was, ‘Get the freaking kids.’ ”

