LOS ANGELES — Violence broke out at dueling demonstrations over trans rights in front of a Koreatown spa Saturday, fueled by a viral video posted by a woman upset that a person with male genitalia who identified as female was allowed to disrobe in the spa’s women’s section.
Police told City News Service that an unlawful assembly was declared at about 1:45 p.m.
“Demonstrators have now cleared the scene. Pretty much everyone complied with the order to leave,” said Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.
“Five people were injured — three by assault and battery and two by assault with a deadly weapon,” Lopez said. “There was no suspects descriptions and no arrests were made,” he said.
Lopez added that he did not know which side of the demonstrations the injured people came from.
A number of confrontations took place at Wi Spa, where a protest of the spa’s policy was scheduled for 11 a.m. and trans rights supporters with the group SoCal Antifa showed up two hours earlier for their own “No Bigotry in L.A.” counter-rally.
Video from the scene showed the trans rights supporters mostly clad in black assaulting protesters from the other side, spraying them with an unidentified substance, pushing them, punching them and demanding that they leave the area.
Several of the black-clad counterdemonstrators could be heard repeatedly cursing at protesters on the other side to “get the (expletive) out” and “shut the (expletive) up.”
One man in a blue T-shirt that said “Obey Jesus” was sprayed with something from a can. A few seconds later, a handful of trans rights supporters grabbed a large sign that said “God Does Not Make Mistakes” out of the hands of two protesters. Someone lightly shoved the man in the blue shirt in the back. He then lightly shoved a woman clad in black and was set upon by a group of men, who punched him and hit him twice in the head with a skateboard.
Not all of the violence originated from one side. A man with no shirt and holding chain-type weapons in both hands was pulled away by officers after swinging the weapons at a group of counterdemonstrators.
(1) comment
"SoCal Antifa" AKA Human Scum
