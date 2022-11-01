Obit Dooley Football

Former University of Georgia Football Coach and Athletic Director Vince Dooley waves to the crowd, in 2005, after getting kissed on the cheek by a fan during the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Savannah, Ga.

 Stephen Morton/AP Photo

ATLANTA (AP) — Vince Dooley, the football coach who carried himself like a professor and guided Georgia for a quarter-century of success that included the 1980 national championship, died, Friday. He was 90.

The school announced that Dooley died peacefully at his Athens home in the presence of his wife, Barbara, and their four children, including former Tennessee coach Derek Dooley. No cause of death was given.

