PALMDALE — Elected officials from the Valley’s two largest cities united Friday morning to hail a new era of regional cooperation that seeks to benefit the entire Antelope Valley in terms of attracting federal and state resources for large-scale infrastructure projects.

“Our City of Palmdale and the City of Lancaster come together to speak with one voice in support of building and investing in the infrastructure of the Antelope Valley,” Palmdale Mayor Pro Tem Andrea Alarcón said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.