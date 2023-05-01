PALMDALE — Elected officials from the Valley’s two largest cities united Friday morning to hail a new era of regional cooperation that seeks to benefit the entire Antelope Valley in terms of attracting federal and state resources for large-scale infrastructure projects.
“Our City of Palmdale and the City of Lancaster come together to speak with one voice in support of building and investing in the infrastructure of the Antelope Valley,” Palmdale Mayor Pro Tem Andrea Alarcón said.
This unified stand in the effort to attract federal and state funding for projects is intended to help create “mortgage-paying jobs” for Valley residents, she said.
“We’re going to rebuild the Antelope Valley,” Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris said. “We’re going to do it with labor.”
The Palmdale and Lancaster leaders gathered at Palmdale City Hall to welcome Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Infrastructure Advisor Antonio Villaraigosa for a tour of future infrastructure investment projects in the Valley.
To attract federal investment funds, “you’ve got to do it together,” he said. “This is a region. This is a region that has to work together.”
They were joined by dozens of members and leadership of local labor unions who could benefit from the jobs created by these projects, including the Teamsters, LiUNA!Laborers, Southwest Mountain States Carpenters, LA/OC Building Trades, Ironworkers and Operating Engineers.
Gathered behind the officials, union members held signs with logos for both cities and read “Opportunity and Talent Unite the AV” and “Ready to Build!”
Villaraigosa stressed the importance of working with labor union representatives, through project labor agreements that ensure local hiring of skilled, trained workers.
In turn, union agreements ensure good-paying jobs for residents in the community, he said.
The assembled leaders then departed for a tour of regional projects with Villaraigosa, including a brief visit to the site in east Palmdale nominated as the future location for the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s (Metro) planned Center for Transportation Excellence.
The center would support bus and train — heavy and light rail — research and development, complete with a seven-mile test track, as well as a collective 1.5 million square feet of bus and train vehicle assembly space for manufacturing.
The proposed project could create $11.5 billion in economic returns and more than 114,000 jobs, according to the American Public Transportation Association.
The project supports federal policies promoting purchasing domestically produced products and will serve transit agencies nationwide that are looking at buying nearly 13,000 rail cars and 16,000 buses over the next two decades, Metro Board of Directors Chairman Ara J. Najarian said in a news release announcing the site nomination.
“Although we are in the very early stages of this project, I am excited about its potential to revolutionize the Antelope Valley’s job and economic outlook,” Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said in the news release. “As enthusiastic as I am about this site nomination, we can’t cut corners to get to the finish line. We need to plan this carefully and collaboratively.”
Alarcón called the proposed project “a transformative game-changer” for Palmdale and the greater Antelope Valley.
“No need to ship jobs overseas, we can do that work right in our backyard,” she said.
The 8.6-square-mile site is on property owned by Los Angeles World Airports, originally intended for development of an airport, east of Air Force Plant 42 at approximately 85th Street East to 105th Street East and between Columbia Way (Avenue M) and Avenue P-8.
The location spans unincorporated Los Angeles County and City of Palmdale land, requiring a cooperative approach to its development.
The next steps in the project include an environmental assessment of the site, a financial feasibility analysis, conceptual budget and financing plan that includes multiple public and private sources of funding.
In addition to the Center for Transportation Excellence site, the tour was to include the industrial corridor on Columbia Way, a planned overpass on Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) and the railroad tracks, Palmdale Boulevard — which Palmdale seeks to gain control of from Caltrans — and BYD and Heliogen in Lancaster.
