Alex Villanueva

VILLANUEVA

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is declining to testify before the Civilian Oversight Commission, today, unless the commission meets certain conditions, namely the presence of a neutral hearing officer, the ability to cross-examine witnesses and deliver an opening statement, and a preview of all exhibits.

In a letter sent to the commission’s executive director Brian Williams, on Sunday, Villanueva said he was prepared to testify before the commission, today, but “was deeply disappointed to learn the Commission is unwilling to allow very basic and reasonable elements of a legitimate oversight meeting designed to understand the truth. It makes neutral observers question whether the Commission’s real agenda is to learn the facts, or to put on a show.”

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Commission is unwilling to allow very basic and reasonable elements of a legitimate oversight...That's how POS roll. Democrats are weasels.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.