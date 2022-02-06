LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is defending his hiring of a law firm in his failed attempt to reinstate a deputy fired over domestic violence allegations, despite the argument of county lawyers that the firm did not have a valid contract with the county to be counsel for the sheriff.
Villanueva’s support of former Deputy Caren Carl Mandoyan angered members of the Board of Supervisors, and the county filed a petition, in March 2018, seeking to have Mandoyan’s rehiring declared void. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mitchell Beckloff ruled in favor of the county, in September 2020.
The county brought the current complaint on Nov. 16 against Quinn, Emanuel, Urquhart & Sullivan LLP, asking that a judge find that the firm did not have a contract with the county for its representation of Villanueva. In a hearing set for Feb. 14, the county also is asking that a preliminary injunction be issued staying the arbitration that began with the selection of a panel, in December, until the issue of whether a contract exists is decided.
However in a new sworn declaration, Villanueva says he was told by the County Counsel’s Office in a Feb. 28, 2019, letter that he was permitted to seek independent counsel in the Mandoyan case.
“Although I had not been informed that the Board (of Supervisors) and County Counsel were planning on suing me and LASD, pursuant to the authorization in the Feb. 28 letter I engaged Quinn, Emanuel,” Villanueva says.
Villanueva maintains he objected to the County Counsel’s Office continuing to advise the Board of Supervisors adversely to him and the LASD in the Mandoyan matter after the county sued, but says his protests “fell on deaf ears.”
The sheriff says that the county is now represented in the Mandoyan matter — which is on appeal — by two private law firms and that one of them, O’Melveny & Myers LLP, told the court that his attempt to reinstate Mandoyan was illegal and that a subsequent settlement with Mandoyan regarding his claims was unauthorized and invalid.
“Those statements are untrue, unauthorized and contrary to my and LASD’s clearly stated position in the Mandoyan matter,” Villanueva says. “To make matters worse, I am informed and believe that O’Melveny has made these statements supposedly acting as my and LASD’s counsel.”
The sheriff further says he rejects the law firm’s alleged claims that his hiring of Quinn, Emanuel was “illegal, invalid and unenforceable.
“As O’Melveny well knows from its adverse representation of the county against me and LASD in the Mandoyan case, these statements are not a truthful representation of our position and no counsel or me and LASD would properly ever make, or ever be authorized to make, such statements to any court or tribunal,” according to the sheriff.
Quinn, Emanuel, Urquhart & Sullivan LLP served the county with an arbitration demand on Oct. 29, according to the county’s current suit.
“Quinn claims that it is entitled to compensation for unpaid fees and costs that it incurred in 2019 for representing the sheriff in a matter in which it repeatedly refused to sign a valid engagement agreement with the county as required by law,” the suit states. “Instead of contracting with the county, Quinn represented the sheriff for over nine months without a valid retainer agreement.”
A representative for Quinn Emanuel previously issued a statement regarding the complaint.
