LOS ANGELES — A defiant Sheriff Alex Villaneuva conceded defeat, Tuesday, in his re-election bid, but in doing so, he again lashed out at his critics for pushing what he called “false narratives” about his leadership of the department.
Villanueva has been consistently trailing former Long Beach police Chief Robert Luna as results from last week’s election continued to be tallied. Updated vote totals released, Monday, by the county Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office showed Luna with a lead of 324,837 votes, up from 259,184 when the last update was released, on Saturday.
The election results so far stand at 987,730 votes for Luna, or 59.8%, and 662,893 for Villanueva, or 40.2%.
There are an estimated 655,300 ballots left to be processed, according to the clerk’s office. Another update of the voting totals was expected to be released, Tuesday afternoon.
“I want to wish the incoming sheriff well,” Villanueva said during an afternoon news conference. “I want him to succeed for a simple reason — the safety of the community depends on him succeeding. The welfare of every single person on the department depends on him succeeding.
“… Again, we wish Mr. Luna well, and like I said before, the narrative of the political establishment and the media is not the narrative of the people who are struggling to survive day by day. … That disconnect is real.”
He added: “One thing I’ve learned also is that speaking truth to power is not without risks. I remember a politician that I met early on, they told me you can be a reformer or you can be reelected. You’ve got to pick one. I’m proud to say I’m a reformer. I have no desire to abandon who I am, my principles, just to get elected.
“… I’ve faced adversity throughout my career in law enforcement because I’ve always spoke truth to power, never batted an eye. And in our meetings, our executive meetings, every meeting that we had when we had to make a decision the very first thing was, `what’s the right thing to do.’ And the second thing was, OK, make it happen. … Every adversity I’ve faced throughout my years in law enforcement has always propelled me to a bigger stage, a bigger audience and a bigger voice.”
Villanueva Rocks !! L.A.s board of supervisors are weasels (except Barger). Luna better not be a bend over boy...although it's what the power hungry scum on the board of supervisors want.
