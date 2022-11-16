LOS ANGELES — A defiant Sheriff Alex Villaneuva conceded defeat, Tuesday, in his re-election bid, but in doing so, he again lashed out at his critics for pushing what he called “false narratives” about his leadership of the department.

Villanueva has been consistently trailing former Long Beach police Chief Robert Luna as results from last week’s election continued to be tallied. Updated vote totals released, Monday, by the county Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office showed Luna with a lead of 324,837 votes, up from 259,184 when the last update was released, on Saturday.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Villanueva Rocks !! L.A.s board of supervisors are weasels (except Barger). Luna better not be a bend over boy...although it's what the power hungry scum on the board of supervisors want.

