LANCASTER — A vigil marking the fifth anniversary of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Steve Owen’s death will begin at midnight Monday and continue for 24 hours.
The vigil will be at the site where Owen was killed in the line of duty, at the corner of 32nd Street West and Avenue J-8.
“The fifth year is obviously significant,” Owen’s wife, retired sheriff’s Detective Tania Owen, said during an interview.
Owen hopes to use the vigil as an opportunity to honor all law enforcement personnel, not just her husband’s legacy.
“He was one of many who sacrificed,” Owen said.
She added the families of fallen law enforcement offers also sacrifice.
“Really, that day, we want to be able to recognize law enforcement as a whole,” Owen said.
Community members are invited to participate in the vigil for the beloved sergeant. To pay respects, people can stop by anytime between midnight Monday and midnight Tuesday.
Different people from different departments and stations will stand guard during the 24-hour vigil. Owen’s family will stand guard from 12:15 to 12:30 p.m. so that they are on guard at 12:27 p.m. the estimated time that Sgt. Owen was murdered.
Sheriff Alex Villanueva will join the family, as will members of the Lancaster City Council. Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Hatami is expected to be there as well. The Los Angeles County Fire Department will also be represented. There will be a flyover by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Air Rescue 5 helicopter at the time Owen was shot.
Sgt. Owen, 53, was shot to death execution-style Oct. 5, 2016, in the carport of the apartment complex near 32nd Street West and Avenue J-8, where a burglary had been reported.
His killer was a then-27-year-old ex-convict who had two prior convictions and who was on parole for a 2009 Los Angeles robbery. He was captured 90 minutes later after allegedly breaking into a nearby home to hide. The killer pleaded guilty this past April and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in June.
Sgt. Owen was a 29-year Sheriff’s Department veteran who had spent nearly 25 years working in the Antelope Valley. He earned five different medals of recognition, including the Meritorious Conduct Gold Medal, the second highest medal of recognition one can receive in the Sheriff’s Department.
Sgt. Owen had worked as a patrol deputy, a gang detective, a school liaison deputy and a detective at the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station before being promoted to sergeant and working with Lancaster Sheriff’s Station deputies on patrol and with Lancaster’s anti-burglary unit. An accomplished horseman, he also was a member of the Sheriff’s Department mounted unit.
He also was a volunteer football coach for several years at Paraclete High School, which his children attended.
Tania Owen formed a nonprofit organization, the Owen Speed Foundation, with Vickie Speed, the wife of Detective Mitch Speed. Owen met Speed 10 days before her husband’s murder at a fundraiser for Mitch Speed, who was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. He died on July 7, 2018.
Their foundation supports the spouses and families of law enforcement personnel who died by suicide, illness or in the line of duty. They also wrote a book together “After the Badge,” to honor their husbands’ legacies and to provide wisdom and encouragement to other law enforcement and first responder families.
Any donations made to the foundation (www.owenspeed.com) in honor of Sgt. Owen in October, plus proceeds from the sales of their book, will go to the wives of the four Capitol police officers who committed suicide following the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol.
The Owen Speed Foundation is partnering with Thin Blue Wine Cellars, an online-only wine merchant at www.thinbluewinecellars.com that donates a portion of every bottle sold to families of fallen peace officers and service members.
“I think it’s so important for the public to witness this vigil when Tania’s family stands out there,” Speed said. “People need to understand it’s not just Steve died; it’s the pain of a family. We are trying to help these same families that are suffering right now and going through horrific pain and have horrific loss.”
Speed said one of the wives lost her health benefits. She added if a survivor’s husband served eight or nine years, they won’t have the same pension benefits as if he had served longer.
“Tania and I, we’ve really become educated and made ourselves educated of what do wives need. We’re not the only ones that have suffered loss,” Speed said.
“Something like this destroys families,” Owen said. “For every one murderer in jail, they leave a trail of victims.”
Owen and Speed partnered with Marco and Sandra Johnson of the University of Antelope Valley for a Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Scholarship in criminal justice starting with the fall 2022 semester.
“It will obviously be for a youth in the community,” Speed said. “We just feel like what a great way to honor Steve because he really loved the youth in this community.”
Sgt. Owen not only coached local youths and mentored youths in the sheriff’s explorer program, he also mentored a lot of the youths that he arrested.
“He would always talk to these kids,” Owen said. “He was very direct with them. He would even give them his personal number, ‘if you need something, if you need help, give me a call.’ He would go see their parents. He was intimately involved. It wasn’t like a one-time contact. He could easily identify those that needed help and they would stay in touch with him.”
That extended to people from all walks of life including gang members and prostitutes.
Owen said she still hears from people her husband helped, whether it was someone who straightened out his life after meeting Sgt. Owen, or a bullied teen who didn’t have the right pair of athletic shoes at school.
“Steve went out and bought his some Nikes or whatever,” Owen said. “That’s who he was; he just wanted to help people and really make a difference. A lot of time cops don’t live in the same community but we did . This is our community and so he knew that and just wanted to make a difference.”
