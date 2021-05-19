LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Hospital concluded National Nurses and Hospital Week on Friday with a candlelight vigil to pay tribute to those affected by the pandemic and to celebrate the perseverance of the hospital’s medical staff, first responders and the community, as a whole.
“AVH extends our heartfelt sympathy to all who mourn a loss and we commit to heal together,” Edward Mirzabegian, CEO of the Antelope Valley Hospital, said prior to the event. “Through this experience, we are reminded how strong our community is, and how essential our healthcare workers are.”
AV Hospital treated more than 3,500 positive COVID-19 cases and admitted more than 1,600 patients since the start of the pandemic, not including the thousands of additional patients seen throughout the year.
During the ceremony, a blessing was made by the hospital’s spiritual care team for the community and AV Hospital staff, for their perseverance during the pandemic.
