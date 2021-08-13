LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District Superintendent David Vierra received the key to the city as part of a bounty of accolades for the longtime educator, who will retire on Aug. 28 after 20 years as superintendent and more than 40 years in education, including 33 years in the District.
The District’s Board of Education honored Vierra at the start of Wednesday night’s meeting with members of Vierra’s family seated in the audience for the occasion.
Lancaster Councilman Raj Malhi and City Manager Jason Caudle presented Vierra with a Key to the City on behalf of Mayor R. Rex Parris and the City Council.
“It is bittersweet but you have done a great job … Thank you so much for what you have done for this community,” Malhi said. “You’re very special and you deserve this.”
Donna Termeer, senior field deputy for Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office, presented Vierra with a commendation.
“It’s not just an honor to be here on behalf of Supervisor Barger, but it’s a privilege because of years of history with David and appreciate his deep abiding love for our students and our families in the Antelope Valley,” Termeer said.
Brandon Roque, representing state Sen. Scott Wilk, and Assemblyman Tom Lackey also presented Vierra with a commendation.
“With the amount of students you guys have in the AV Union High School District, as long as you’ve served as the superintendent, as long as you’ve served with this community, the amount of lives you’ve touched is truly nothing short of spectacular,” Roque said.
Retired AV Union High School District teacher Sue Strom presented Vierra with a certificate on behalf of the Holocaust Arts Contest committee.
“We want to thank you not just for your support but because of your encouragement we were able, after the first year, to take this districtwide,” Strom said. “You made that happen for us and we’re very grateful. We’re going to miss you terribly but I’m going to remind you that you promised to speak this year.”
Board President Jill McGrady, Vice President John Rush, Clerk Donita Winn and new student trustee Matthew Martinez also presented Vierra with award for his service. Members Victoria Ruffin and Amanda Parrell participated via teleconference.
“This is difficult for us to do, to say goodbye “Tonight we want to say ‘thank you.’ You have served us with honor, with dignity, integrity. You set an example not only for our students but our staff.”
McGrady added Vierra’s leadership guided many of the District’s high school sites to gain national recognition.
Winn said it has been a pleasure to work with Vierra. She originally joined the Board about two months before he was appointed superintendent.
“I’ve had the privilege of working with him for quite a while and I have to say it has been an honor,” Winn said. “He cares about the students in this District deeply and I’ve learned so much from him. I appreciate it. I don’t think we’re letting him go; we’re going to pull him back whenever we can.”
Vierra thanked all of the presenters for the recognition and noted the passage of time.
“You hope made a difference. I think we made a difference here, not just me but all of us collectively,” Vierra said.
Vierra added he has wonderful memories to take with him, including walks with school administrators, visiting classrooms, interacting with staff, students and families, watching games, and barbecues.
“I thank you for the love and the grace that you provided me over the years; it was truly appreciated it,” Vierra said. “A special thank you to my family, who’s here this evening. Thank you mom for raising us kids, and dad also for the virtues and for the ethics and for the faith and the family that we have. It’s a result of you that we’re able to do what we do and that’s a generational thing, so I love you mom for that.
He also thanked his family for their sacrifice that let him do his job.
Antelope Valley Teachers Association President Dan Shy thanked Vierra for his leadership, noting the superintendent would welcome teachers to his office.
“Your door was open for the last 20 years; I don’t think you can put a price tag on that,” Shy said.
Shy noted the rarity of a superintendent serving for 20 years with the same District, providing continuity for teachers.
“Districts throughout the state, three years, the superintendent is gone, another one comes in,” Shy said. “There’s no time to build a relationship, there’s no time for any of that in California.”
He added Vierra also led the District through bad times such as the Great Recession.
“We didn’t lay people off in large numbers; we didn’t take huge cuts,” Shy said. “That leadership through that era, that’s what speaks to me. I mean, just look at the last four years, look at the nonsense that we’ve had to go through with certain former Board presidents” — an allusion to former President Robert “Bob” Davis.
Shy cautioned that the Board has big shoes to fill when they search for a new superintendent.
“You’re not replacing a three-year superintendent, you’re replacing someone who’s been a pillar of this community for 40 years.”
CSEA President Karen White also thanked Vierra for his service.
“I don’t know how I follow an act that, I can only piggyback on a lot of the stuff that Dan brought to people’s attention. He was right on target,” White said.
Joe Kelly, who serves as director of School Improvement, called Vierra one of a kind.
“You have demonstrated grace under fire, even when things were tough you never let your circumstances dictate your behavior,” Kelly said. “When you were reviled you did not revile in return and when you suffered you did not threaten but continued to entrust in yourself … Simply put, your actions reflect your values and your beliefs.”
Kelly added Vierra invested in him, just as he has invested in others.
“You have the gift of seeing the potential in others that we just don’t see in ourselves, to challenge us to be patient and to stick to our core values,” Kelly said.
An open house retirement party for Vierra is scheduled from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23 in the Wrestling Room at Eastside High School, 3200 East Ave. J-8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.